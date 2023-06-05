rawpixel
Parade for Gertrude Ederle coming up Broadway, New York City, with large crowd watching / photo by staff photographer.
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
The sidewalks of lower Broadway are jammed as the Wainwright motorcade goes north toward City Hall / World Telegram & Sun…
Independence Day Instagram post template, editable text and design
Col. Charles A. Lindbergh rode up lower Broadway in an open car next to Mayor James J. Walker, Grover Whalen is in front of…
Editable America's new year design element set
German American Bund parade in New York City on East 86th St. Oct. 30, 1937 / World-Telegram photo.
Editable America's new year design element set
U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division parade in New York City / World-Telegram photo by Al Ravenna.
4th of July Instagram post template
Dwight David Eisenhower in a car at head of a parade going up Broadway, waves to crowd / World Telegram photo by Dick…
United against racism Instagram post template
Ben Hogan seated on back of car in homecoming parade on Broadway / photo by Dick DeMarsico.
Editable America's new year design element set
President Coolidge returning form sic the Capitol
Editable America's new year design element set
President Coolidge and others riding in a car during the inaugural parade
Editable America's new year design element set
Confederate Veterans Reunion, Wash., D.C., 1917
Editable America's new year design element set
Woodrow Wilson, holding U.S. flag, in parade, on Preparedness Day, Washington, D.C.
Editable America's new year design element set
João Goulart, Pres. of Brazil in ticker parade / World Telegram & Sun photo by Dick DeMarsico.
Editable America's new year design element set
Fourth of July parade at Takoma Park
Editable America's new year design element set
Jerusalem, New Orleans, La., 5/6/23
Editable America's new year design element set
Shriners Parade, Washington, D.C. Lu Lu Temple, Phila., PA., 5/6/25
4th of July Instagram post template
Members of the team passing through solid lines of fans on their way to the zero mile stone where they were received by the…
4th of July poster template, editable text and design
Throng of Eisenhower supporters converge after parade / World Telegram photo by Dick DeMarsico.
Confetti Effect
Preparedness Parade
4th of July poster template
Shriners parade, Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington, D.C., 5/6/23
Pride festival Instagram post template, editable text
Mohammed, Peoria, ILL, 6/6/23
New Year party Instagram post template, editable text
Shriners Parade, Washington, D.C. Mocha, London, Canada, 5/6/23 i.e., 6/5/23
