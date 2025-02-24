rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Gracie Mansion, Rev. Martin Luther King press conference / World Telegram & Sun photo by Dick DeMarsico.
Save
Edit Image
treemicrophonevintagesunpublic domainusaworldcommunication
Editable travel agency brochure template, community remix
Editable travel agency brochure template, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719341/editable-travel-agency-brochure-template-community-remixView license
Rev. Martin Luther King, head-and-shoulders portrait, seated, facing front, hands extended upward, during a press conference…
Rev. Martin Luther King, head-and-shoulders portrait, seated, facing front, hands extended upward, during a press conference…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746920/photo-image-hands-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Los Angeles instagram post template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Los Angeles instagram post template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004143/image-cartoon-flowers-treeView license
Martin Luther King, Jr., three-quarter-length portrait, standing, facing front, at a press conference / World Telegram & Sun…
Martin Luther King, Jr., three-quarter-length portrait, standing, facing front, at a press conference / World Telegram & Sun…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746774/photo-image-microphone-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain license
Los Angeles poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Los Angeles poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727038/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
Martin Luther King, Jr., half-length portrait, facing left, with left arm raised, at freedom rally, Washington Temple Church…
Martin Luther King, Jr., half-length portrait, facing left, with left arm raised, at freedom rally, Washington Temple Church…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747797/photo-image-hand-church-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Child's drawing, editable design element set
Child's drawing, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418127/childs-drawing-editable-design-element-setView license
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., half-length portrait, facing front / World Telegram & Sun photo by Dick DeMarsico.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., half-length portrait, facing front / World Telegram & Sun photo by Dick DeMarsico.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746786/photo-image-black-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain license
World Press Freedom Day blog banner template
World Press Freedom Day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571640/world-press-freedom-day-blog-banner-templateView license
Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6315907/rally-honoring-martin-luther-king-jr-central-park-new-york-cityFree Image from public domain license
Paper collage, editable design element set
Paper collage, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418900/paper-collage-editable-design-element-setView license
Memorial rally for Dr. King, Central Park Memorial for Dr. King Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New…
Memorial rally for Dr. King, Central Park Memorial for Dr. King Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6306445/image-microphone-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
Memorial for Dr. King Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
Memorial for Dr. King Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6307471/image-people-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Friends forever poster template, customizable design & text
Friends forever poster template, customizable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217774/friends-forever-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license
Dr. & Mrs. Martin Luther King Jr., head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front / World Telegram & Sun photo by Herman Hiller.
Dr. & Mrs. Martin Luther King Jr., head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front / World Telegram & Sun photo by Herman Hiller.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747040/photo-image-black-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain license
World environment day banner template
World environment day banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7417957/world-environment-day-banner-templateView license
Memorial for Dr. King Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
Memorial for Dr. King Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6308562/image-american-flag-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Karaoke night Instagram post template, editable text
Karaoke night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11682789/karaoke-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Memorial rally for Dr. King, Central Park Memorial for Dr. King Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New…
Memorial rally for Dr. King, Central Park Memorial for Dr. King Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6308209/image-microphone-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
World environment day Facebook post template
World environment day Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7415845/world-environment-day-facebook-post-templateView license
Memorial for Dr. King Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016).
Memorial for Dr. King Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6306437/image-people-microphone-manFree Image from public domain license
Content creator Instagram post template, editable text
Content creator Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9393130/content-creator-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6312304/rally-honoring-martin-luther-king-jr-central-park-new-york-cityFree Image from public domain license
World bicycle day poster template, editable text and design
World bicycle day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940170/world-bicycle-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Memorial for Dr. King Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
Memorial for Dr. King Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6306423/image-people-microphone-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Paper collage, editable design element set
Paper collage, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418849/paper-collage-editable-design-element-setView license
Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6311258/rally-honoring-martin-luther-king-jr-central-park-new-york-cityFree Image from public domain license
Friends forever flyer template, editable ad
Friends forever flyer template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217772/friends-forever-flyer-template-editableView license
Robert Thompson and Benjamin Davis surrounded by pickets as they leave the Federal Courthouse in New York City / World…
Robert Thompson and Benjamin Davis surrounded by pickets as they leave the Federal Courthouse in New York City / World…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747889/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Sustainable soul poster template, halftone aesthetic, editable text
Sustainable soul poster template, halftone aesthetic, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7592964/imageView license
Marchers carrying banner lead way as 15,000 parade in Harlem / World Telegram & Sun photo by Stanley Wolfson.
Marchers carrying banner lead way as 15,000 parade in Harlem / World Telegram & Sun photo by Stanley Wolfson.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747785/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Friends forever email header template, editable text & design
Friends forever email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217798/friends-forever-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6313793/rally-honoring-martin-luther-king-jr-central-park-new-york-cityFree Image from public domain license
Friends forever Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Friends forever Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217795/friends-forever-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6309792/rally-honoring-martin-luther-king-jr-central-park-new-york-cityFree Image from public domain license
Presentation slide screen editable mockup
Presentation slide screen editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205477/presentation-slide-screen-editable-mockupView license
Dr. Martin Luther King showing his medallion received from Mayor Wagner / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.
Dr. Martin Luther King showing his medallion received from Mayor Wagner / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747872/photo-image-man-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
World environment day presentation template
World environment day presentation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7416215/world-environment-day-presentation-templateView license
African American children on way to PS204, 82nd Street and 15th Avenue, pass mothers protesting the busing of children to…
African American children on way to PS204, 82nd Street and 15th Avenue, pass mothers protesting the busing of children to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747799/photo-image-black-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license