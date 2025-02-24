Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetreemicrophonevintagesunpublic domainusaworldcommunicationGracie Mansion, Rev. Martin Luther King press conference / World Telegram & Sun photo by Dick DeMarsico.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 961 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3281 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable travel agency brochure template, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719341/editable-travel-agency-brochure-template-community-remixView licenseRev. Martin Luther King, head-and-shoulders portrait, seated, facing front, hands extended upward, during a press conference…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746920/photo-image-hands-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLos Angeles instagram post template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004143/image-cartoon-flowers-treeView licenseMartin Luther King, Jr., three-quarter-length portrait, standing, facing front, at a press conference / World Telegram & Sun…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746774/photo-image-microphone-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseLos Angeles poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727038/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseMartin Luther King, Jr., half-length portrait, facing left, with left arm raised, at freedom rally, Washington Temple Church…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747797/photo-image-hand-church-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseChild's drawing, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418127/childs-drawing-editable-design-element-setView licenseDr. Martin Luther King, Jr., half-length portrait, facing front / World Telegram & Sun photo by Dick DeMarsico.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746786/photo-image-black-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Press Freedom Day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571640/world-press-freedom-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseRally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6315907/rally-honoring-martin-luther-king-jr-central-park-new-york-cityFree Image from public domain licensePaper collage, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418900/paper-collage-editable-design-element-setView licenseMemorial rally for Dr. King, Central Park Memorial for Dr. King Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6306445/image-microphone-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseMemorial for Dr. King Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6307471/image-people-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFriends forever poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217774/friends-forever-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseDr. & Mrs. Martin Luther King Jr., head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front / World Telegram & Sun photo by Herman Hiller.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747040/photo-image-black-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseWorld environment day banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7417957/world-environment-day-banner-templateView licenseMemorial for Dr. King Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6308562/image-american-flag-people-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseKaraoke night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11682789/karaoke-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMemorial rally for Dr. King, Central Park Memorial for Dr. King Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6308209/image-microphone-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorld environment day Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7415845/world-environment-day-facebook-post-templateView licenseMemorial for Dr. King Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6306437/image-people-microphone-manFree Image from public domain licenseContent creator Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9393130/content-creator-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6312304/rally-honoring-martin-luther-king-jr-central-park-new-york-cityFree Image from public domain licenseWorld bicycle day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940170/world-bicycle-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMemorial for Dr. King Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6306423/image-people-microphone-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePaper collage, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418849/paper-collage-editable-design-element-setView licenseRally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6311258/rally-honoring-martin-luther-king-jr-central-park-new-york-cityFree Image from public domain licenseFriends forever flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217772/friends-forever-flyer-template-editableView licenseRobert Thompson and Benjamin Davis surrounded by pickets as they leave the Federal Courthouse in New York City / World…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747889/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSustainable soul poster template, halftone aesthetic, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7592964/imageView licenseMarchers carrying banner lead way as 15,000 parade in Harlem / World Telegram & Sun photo by Stanley Wolfson.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747785/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFriends forever email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217798/friends-forever-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseRally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6313793/rally-honoring-martin-luther-king-jr-central-park-new-york-cityFree Image from public domain licenseFriends forever Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217795/friends-forever-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseRally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6309792/rally-honoring-martin-luther-king-jr-central-park-new-york-cityFree Image from public domain licensePresentation slide screen editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205477/presentation-slide-screen-editable-mockupView licenseDr. Martin Luther King showing his medallion received from Mayor Wagner / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747872/photo-image-man-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorld environment day presentation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7416215/world-environment-day-presentation-templateView licenseAfrican American children on way to PS204, 82nd Street and 15th Avenue, pass mothers protesting the busing of children to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747799/photo-image-black-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license