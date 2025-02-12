rawpixel
Dr. & Mrs. Martin Luther King Jr., head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front / World Telegram & Sun photo by Herman Hiller.
Rev. Martin Luther King, head-and-shoulders portrait, seated, facing front, hands extended upward, during a press conference…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746920/photo-image-hands-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Martin Luther King, Jr., three-quarter-length portrait, standing, facing front, at a press conference / World Telegram & Sun…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746774/photo-image-microphone-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain license
Gracie Mansion, Rev. Martin Luther King press conference / World Telegram & Sun photo by Dick DeMarsico.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747013/photo-image-tree-microphone-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6312304/rally-honoring-martin-luther-king-jr-central-park-new-york-cityFree Image from public domain license
Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6315907/rally-honoring-martin-luther-king-jr-central-park-new-york-cityFree Image from public domain license
Memorial for Dr. King Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6307471/image-people-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Memorial for Dr. King Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6308562/image-american-flag-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Memorial for Dr. King Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6306437/image-people-microphone-manFree Image from public domain license
Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6309792/rally-honoring-martin-luther-king-jr-central-park-new-york-cityFree Image from public domain license
Mayor Wagner greets Dr. & Mrs. Martin Luther King, Jr. at City Hall / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746848/photo-image-handshake-people-blackFree Image from public domain license
Martin Luther King, Jr., half-length portrait, facing left, with left arm raised, at freedom rally, Washington Temple Church…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747797/photo-image-hand-church-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Memorial rally for Dr. King, Central Park Memorial for Dr. King Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6308209/image-microphone-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., half-length portrait, facing front / World Telegram & Sun photo by Dick DeMarsico.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746786/photo-image-black-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain license
Dr. Martin Luther King showing his medallion received from Mayor Wagner / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747872/photo-image-man-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Memorial for Dr. King Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6308081/image-trees-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Memorial for Dr. King Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6306423/image-people-microphone-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6313793/rally-honoring-martin-luther-king-jr-central-park-new-york-cityFree Image from public domain license
Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6311258/rally-honoring-martin-luther-king-jr-central-park-new-york-cityFree Image from public domain license
Rev. Ralph Abernathy, Head, Southern Christian Leadership Conference, right hand man to MLK i.e. Martin Luther King, head…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6309862/image-hand-man-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Memorial for Dr. King Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6308505/image-people-microphone-vintageFree Image from public domain license