Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeoplevintagesunpublic domaineducationstudentsusaworldKatherine Dunham talks with members of the color guard at Gershwin JHS / World Telegram & Sun photo by Roger Higgins.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 964 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6264 x 5031 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarExchange program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKatherine Dunham, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front / World Telegram photo by Phyllis Twachtman.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747644/photo-image-texture-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad counselling Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944584/study-abroad-counselling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNew York City Mayor Robert Wagner greeting the teenagers who integrated Central High School, Little Rock, Arkansas / World…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747791/photo-image-people-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal education poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899153/global-education-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTenants of 123 Ellery St., Williamsburg, wait outside City Hall to find out if something will be done to halt the flow of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747839/photo-image-people-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEducation campaign Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473317/education-campaign-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSenator Robert Kennedy and CBCC's Donald F. Benjamin join kids at playground / World Telegram & Sun photo by Dick DeMarsico.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747730/photo-image-people-buildings-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseExchange student programs poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899156/exchange-student-programs-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMrs. Constance B. Motley standing in between husband Joel, Jr. and son Joel Motley III / World Telegram & Sun Photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6749157/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEducation campaign poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11739597/education-campaign-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAerial view of ticker tape parade for astronauts Virgil Grissom and John Young (seated in last car with Vice President…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747700/photo-image-astronauts-tape-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseClassroom management Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985952/classroom-management-facebook-post-templateView licenseRobert Thompson and Benjamin Davis surrounded by pickets as they leave the Federal Courthouse in New York City / World…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747889/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTeaching strategies Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985947/teaching-strategies-facebook-post-templateView licenseLeft "out in the cold" while mayoralty rivals occupied the reviewing stand / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al Aumuller.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747877/photo-image-people-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseEducation campaign Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11224833/education-campaign-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMarchers carrying banner lead way as 15,000 parade in Harlem / World Telegram & Sun photo by Stanley Wolfson.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747785/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEducation campaign Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944081/education-campaign-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVendor selling produce from his pushcart at the Belmont Avenue market, Brooklyn, New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747364/photo-image-fruit-vintage-applesFree Image from public domain licenseEducation campaign Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11739608/education-campaign-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSenator Lehman and Mayor & Mrs. Wagner / World Telegram & Sun photo by Dick De Marsico.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6749510/photo-image-dogs-people-blackFree Image from public domain licenseEducation campaign blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11739623/education-campaign-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseJesse Jackson shaking hands with disability advocate Justin Dart Jr., who is in a wheelchair, during a hearing of the House…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6286011/photo-image-handshake-people-houseFree Image from public domain licenseEducation campaign Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11854599/education-campaign-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEthel Merman rehearsing with the New York City Sanitation Band; on left is band director John Celebre / World Telegram & Sun…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746999/photo-image-vintage-sun-musicFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827327/study-usa-instagram-story-templateView licenseAfter Lindbergh told story to Bronx grand jury / World-Telegram staff photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747823/after-lindbergh-told-story-bronx-grand-jury-world-telegram-staff-photoFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063965/study-usa-blog-banner-templateView licenseThree African American teenage girls modeling clothing for the "Teen-age Consumer a Go-Go" promotion at J.H.S. 164, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747873/photo-image-black-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944148/study-usa-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJohn J. Lynch, president of the Kings County Trust Co. and chairman of Brooklyn Unity Committee, pins flag on Nancy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747815/photo-image-american-flag-beach-manFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908332/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFrank and Millie Schubert survey New York harbors from 85 feet up, in front of the giant light they tend / photo by Roger…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6749058/photo-image-people-light-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRearview of diverse people pointing to a blank white wall remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927161/rearview-diverse-people-pointing-blank-white-wall-remixView licenseHulan Jack holding a photograph of Joseph Pulitzer, while Carl Ackerman and Anthony Donargo look at the cover copy of an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747885/photo-image-newspaper-men-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBlue gradient graduation background, celebration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8514499/blue-gradient-graduation-background-celebration-designView licenseDowntown Brooklyn Civic Center Development Borough President Abe Stark looks over dimensional model of downtown Brooklyn…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747851/photo-image-buildings-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal education poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898608/global-education-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAlbany St., Pat's Parade route (Fifth Ave.) / World Telegram photo by Roger Higgins.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747505/photo-image-people-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license