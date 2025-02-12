rawpixel
America gains a famous citizen / photo by Al. Aumuller.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994251/black-rubber-stamp-element-editable-design-setView license
Stark Young, half-length portrait, facing front / World Telegram photo by Al Aumuller.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747899/photo-image-people-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994252/black-rubber-stamp-element-editable-design-setView license
Richard Rodgers, Irving Berlin and Oscar Hammerstein II, seated in back is Helen Tamiris, they are watching hopefuls who are…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747428/photo-image-men-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994247/black-rubber-stamp-element-editable-design-setView license
Rhys John Davies at Penn Hotel / World Telegram staff photographer Al Aumuller.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747351/rhys-john-davies-penn-hotel-world-telegram-staff-photographer-aumullerFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994250/black-rubber-stamp-element-editable-design-setView license
Mayor Wagner greets Dr. & Mrs. Martin Luther King, Jr. at City Hall / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746848/photo-image-handshake-people-blackFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994245/black-rubber-stamp-element-editable-design-setView license
Frank Costello, half-length portrait, seated, behind microphone, testifying before the Kefauver Committee investigating…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746836/photo-image-microphone-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23498853/image-people-art-manView license
Man from "Mars" crosses 40th St. at 5th Ave. / World Telegram photo by Al Aumuller.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747558/photo-image-people-crosses-manFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994249/black-rubber-stamp-element-editable-design-setView license
Left to right Gene Buck, Victor Herbert, John Philip Sousa, Harry B. Smith, Jerome Kern, Irving Berlin, George W. Meyer…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747462/photo-image-background-men-blackFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994248/black-rubber-stamp-element-editable-design-setView license
Sholem Asch, half-length portrait, seated at desk / World Telegram photo by Al Aumuller.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747676/photo-image-papers-man-blackFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994246/black-rubber-stamp-element-editable-design-setView license
Louis "Lepke" Buchalter, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front, wearing hat / World Telegram photo by Al Aumuller.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747663/photo-image-man-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21527088/peace-love-music-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Margaret Mitchell all set to launch cruiser after long training as Red Cross launchee / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747583/photo-image-flowers-cross-blackFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Louis "Lepke" Buchalter handcuffed to guard, getting into van / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al Aumuller.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747905/photo-image-hand-men-suitsFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Louis "Lepke" Buchalter, center, handcuffed to J. Edgar Hoover, on the left, with another man on the right, at entrance to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747102/photo-image-men-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Members of the 82nd Airborne Division marching in a parade in New York City / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al Aumuller.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747852/photo-image-people-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789366/vintage-hand-gesture-illustration-editable-designView license
Delivery trucks jamming West 37th Street, looking west from 7th Avenue, New York City / World-Telegram photo by Al Aumuller.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747692/photo-image-black-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487091/memorial-day-blog-banner-templateView license
People eating at Pete's Bar in Washington Market / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al Aumuller.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747665/photo-image-people-men-blackFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11889065/handshake-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Warren G. Harding, Pres. U.S.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7003483/warren-harding-pres-usFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406622/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView license
Woody Guthrie, half-length portrait, seated, facing front, playing a guitar that has a sticker attached reading: This…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6749153/photo-image-sticker-shirt-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20915591/retro-cinema-themed-social-media-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ellery Queen (left) and James Yaffe, half-length portrait, turned toward each other in conversation / World Telegram & Sun…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747441/photo-image-men-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683083/interview-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Left "out in the cold" while mayoralty rivals occupied the reviewing stand / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al Aumuller.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747877/photo-image-people-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14917139/diverse-business-shootView license
Mrs. Coolidge at Marine - Army game, 11/20/26
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6923194/mrs-coolidge-marine-army-game-112026Free Image from public domain license