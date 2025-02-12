Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagehandshakeblackvintagepublic domaincrowdwhiteusablack and whiteAmerica gains a famous citizen / photo by Al. Aumuller.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 974 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2603 x 2112 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBlack rubber stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994251/black-rubber-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseStark Young, half-length portrait, facing front / World Telegram photo by Al Aumuller.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747899/photo-image-people-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBlack rubber stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994252/black-rubber-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseRichard Rodgers, Irving Berlin and Oscar Hammerstein II, seated in back is Helen Tamiris, they are watching hopefuls who are…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747428/photo-image-men-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBlack rubber stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994247/black-rubber-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseRhys John Davies at Penn Hotel / World Telegram staff photographer Al Aumuller.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747351/rhys-john-davies-penn-hotel-world-telegram-staff-photographer-aumullerFree Image from public domain licenseBlack rubber stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994250/black-rubber-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseMayor Wagner greets Dr. & Mrs. Martin Luther King, Jr. at City Hall / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746848/photo-image-handshake-people-blackFree Image from public domain licenseBlack rubber stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994245/black-rubber-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseFrank Costello, half-length portrait, seated, behind microphone, testifying before the Kefauver Committee investigating…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746836/photo-image-microphone-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage photo exhibition poster template from original photography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23498853/image-people-art-manView licenseMan from "Mars" crosses 40th St. at 5th Ave. / World Telegram photo by Al Aumuller.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747558/photo-image-people-crosses-manFree Image from public domain licenseBlack rubber stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994249/black-rubber-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseLeft to right Gene Buck, Victor Herbert, John Philip Sousa, Harry B. Smith, Jerome Kern, Irving Berlin, George W. Meyer…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747462/photo-image-background-men-blackFree Image from public domain licenseBlack rubber stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994248/black-rubber-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseSholem Asch, half-length portrait, seated at desk / World Telegram photo by Al Aumuller.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747676/photo-image-papers-man-blackFree Image from public domain licenseBlack rubber stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994246/black-rubber-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseLouis "Lepke" Buchalter, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front, wearing hat / World Telegram photo by Al Aumuller.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747663/photo-image-man-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePeace love music poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21527088/peace-love-music-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseMargaret Mitchell all set to launch cruiser after long training as Red Cross launchee / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747583/photo-image-flowers-cross-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseLouis "Lepke" Buchalter handcuffed to guard, getting into van / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al Aumuller.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747905/photo-image-hand-men-suitsFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseLouis "Lepke" Buchalter, center, handcuffed to J. Edgar Hoover, on the left, with another man on the right, at entrance to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747102/photo-image-men-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMembers of the 82nd Airborne Division marching in a parade in New York City / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al Aumuller.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747852/photo-image-people-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hand gesture illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789366/vintage-hand-gesture-illustration-editable-designView licenseDelivery trucks jamming West 37th Street, looking west from 7th Avenue, New York City / World-Telegram photo by Al Aumuller.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747692/photo-image-black-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487091/memorial-day-blog-banner-templateView licensePeople eating at Pete's Bar in Washington Market / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al Aumuller.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747665/photo-image-people-men-blackFree Image from public domain licenseHandshake Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11889065/handshake-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWarren G. Harding, Pres. U.S.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7003483/warren-harding-pres-usFree Image from public domain licenseVintage ephemera collage with retro elements and 'Vintage Ephemera' text editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406622/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseWoody Guthrie, half-length portrait, seated, facing front, playing a guitar that has a sticker attached reading: This…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6749153/photo-image-sticker-shirt-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro cinema-themed social media template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20915591/retro-cinema-themed-social-media-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEllery Queen (left) and James Yaffe, half-length portrait, turned toward each other in conversation / World Telegram & Sun…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747441/photo-image-men-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInterview poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683083/interview-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLeft "out in the cold" while mayoralty rivals occupied the reviewing stand / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al Aumuller.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747877/photo-image-people-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business shoothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14917139/diverse-business-shootView licenseMrs. Coolidge at Marine - Army game, 11/20/26https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6923194/mrs-coolidge-marine-army-game-112026Free Image from public domain license