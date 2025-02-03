rawpixel
Astronauts Virgil Grissom (left), John Young (right), and Vice President Humphrey (center) riding in car, waving to crowd…
Editable halftone retro era sticker design element set
Aerial view of ticker tape parade for astronauts Virgil Grissom and John Young (seated in last car with Vice President…
Editable halftone retro era sticker design element set
Archbishop Makarios gets ticker tape parade up Bway i.e., Broadway / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phyllis Twachtman.
Astronaut collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
King Frederick of Denmark, seated in car, looking up, probably during ticker tape parade, New York City / World Telegram &…
Astronaut collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
Ben Hogan seated on back of car in homecoming parade on Broadway / photo by Dick DeMarsico.
Astronomy club Instagram post template, editable text
The sidewalks of lower Broadway are jammed as the Wainwright motorcade goes north toward City Hall / World Telegram & Sun…
Vintage black and white Effect
Vice President-elect Hubert Humphrey shaking hands with Dr. King, as Mrs. King looks on, at a rally at Harlem's 369th…
Editable halftone retro era sticker design element set
Crowd listens outside radio shop at Greenwich and Dey Sts. for news on President Kennedy / World Telegram & Sun photo by O.…
Astronaut png element, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
Dwight David Eisenhower in a car at head of a parade going up Broadway, waves to crowd / World Telegram photo by Dick…
Motivational quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Workers at the Fulton Fish Market warming themselves by a fire on a cold March day / World Telegram & Sun photo by John…
Astronaut with wifi icon, communication technology remix, editable design
Parade for Gertrude Ederle coming up Broadway, New York City, with large crowd watching / photo by staff photographer.
Woman backpacker aesthetic, travel collage art, editable design
German American Bund parade in New York City on East 86th St. Oct. 30, 1937 / World-Telegram photo.
Editable halftone retro era sticker design element set
Man from "Mars" crosses 40th St. at 5th Ave. / World Telegram photo by Al Aumuller.
Car s quote Instagram story template
Mayor John Lindsay, full-length portrait, seated behind desk and microphones, facing front, speaking at New York City Hall /…
Restaurant Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
Theodore Roosevelt speaking to crowd at Sagamore Hill
Summer vacation Instagram post template, editable text
Isaacs asks delay at Lincoln Square / World Telegram & Sun photo by John Bottega.
Vintage collage with retro elements: eye, butterfly, car, cat, and more editable template design
Albany St., Pat's Parade route (Fifth Ave.) / World Telegram photo by Roger Higgins.
Astronaut png sticker, abstract graffiti collage, editable design
Constance Motley attending a City Hall budget hearing / World Telegram & Sun Photo by John Bottega.
Editable halftone retro era sticker design element set
Queen Sirikit of Thailand, seated in car, waving, probably during ticker tape parade, New York City / World Telegram & Sun…
Japanese astronomy editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division parade in New York City / World-Telegram photo by Al Ravenna.
Pink aesthetic lady background
1500 pilgrims travel to Sagamore Hill to tell Colonel Roosevelt they are with him
