Part of crowd in Harlem chants and taunts police on Lenox Ave. last night / World Telegram & Sun photo by Stanley Wolfson.
Music festival poster template, editable design
Marchers carrying banner lead way as 15,000 parade in Harlem / World Telegram & Sun photo by Stanley Wolfson.
Celebrate freedom poster template, editable text & design
Detective examines burned out police car on Herkimer St. and Nostrand Ave. as the Harlem rioting fanned out to Brooklyn last…
Aerial view of diverse people stacking hands in the middle remix
There was time for fun and games last night near W. 123rd police station / World Telegram & Sun photo by Stanley Wolfson.
You're invited poster template
The fatal shooting of Powell stirred Negro rioters to race through Harlem streets carrying pictures of Lt. Gilligan / World…
Aerial view of diverse people stacking hands in the middle remix
Incident at 133rd St. and Seventh Ave. last night as Harlem was torn by disorder for second time / World Telegram & Sun…
Business people are joining hands together
Police in Harlem standing on the street with guns drawn and pointing upwards during the July 1964 race riots / World…
Have a blessed Eid Instagram post template, editable text
Police at Gates Ave. station in Brooklyn check loot, including several portable television sets, that had been confiscated…
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Policeman confronts a group at Seventh Ave. and 126th St. during renewed violence in Harlem / World Telegram & Sun photo by…
Beach party summer blog banner template, editable text
Beatles press conference, Friday evening, Hotel Warwick, 6th Ave. & W. 54th St. / World Telegram & Sun photo by Stanley…
Beach party summer poster template, editable text and design
President Johnson go to Selma now! / World Telegram & Sun photo by Stanley Wolfson.
Rearview of diverse people pointing to a blank white wall
Outside a muslim office in New York / World Telegram & Sun photo by Stanley Wolfson.
Business people are joining hands together
African American children on way to PS204, 82nd Street and 15th Avenue, pass mothers protesting the busing of children to…
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Crowds outside of Unity funeral home / World Telegram & Sun photo by O. Fernandez.
Eid Mubarak Instagram post template, editable text
Left "out in the cold" while mayoralty rivals occupied the reviewing stand / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al Aumuller.
Rearview of diverse people pointing to a blank white wall
Bullet holes in back of stage where Malcolm X was shot / World Telegram & Sun photo by Stanley Wolfson .
Voting poster template, editable text and design
Aerial view of ticker tape parade for astronauts Virgil Grissom and John Young (seated in last car with Vice President…
Rearview of diverse people pointing to a wall
Hulan Jack holding a photograph of Joseph Pulitzer, while Carl Ackerman and Anthony Donargo look at the cover copy of an…
Love wins Facebook post template, editable design
Albany St., Pat's Parade route (Fifth Ave.) / World Telegram photo by Roger Higgins.
Peace not war Facebook post template, editable design
7 boys line up at Pacific St. between Carlton Ave. & Vanderbilt Ave / N.Y. World Telegram & Sun photo by Orlando Fernandez.
Be a voice not an echo poster template, editable text & design
Elijah Muhammad addressing an assembly of Muslim followers / World Telegram & Sun photo by Stanley Wolfson.
