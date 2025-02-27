rawpixel
New York City Mayor Robert F. Wagner purchasing a pumpkin from Arthur Conklin at a farmer's market in the Bronx
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Stanley Hyams, co-owner of Washington Pickle Works, holding two pickles in a room full of barrels of dill pickles / World…
Urban billboard fashion mockup
Vendor selling produce from his pushcart at the Belmont Avenue market, Brooklyn, New York
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Aerial view of ticker tape parade for astronauts Virgil Grissom and John Young (seated in last car with Vice President…
American corporate, business photo collage, editable design
Mayor La Guardia poses with a 300-pound halibut at the new Fulton Market ... / World Telegram & Sun photo by C. M. Stieglitz.
New York city Instagram post template
John J. Lynch, president of the Kings County Trust Co. and chairman of Brooklyn Unity Committee, pins flag on Nancy…
Grocery store sign mockup, editable design
Katherine Dunham talks with members of the color guard at Gershwin JHS / World Telegram & Sun photo by Roger Higgins.
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
Frank and Millie Schubert survey New York harbors from 85 feet up, in front of the giant light they tend / photo by Roger…
Photo location Instagram post template
New York City Mayor Wagner and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Orville Freeman look at architect's drawing of new Hunts Point…
Protest sign mockup, editable design
Truck at the loading dock, Hunts Point Market, the Bronx, New York City
American corporate, business photo collage, editable design
Markets Commissioner Albert S. Pacetta chats with vendor Mollie Zeidman / World Telegram & Sun photo by O. Fernandez.
PNG element American corporate, business photo collage, editable design
Mrs. Constance B. Motley being sworn in by Mayor Robert Wagner / World Telegram & Sun Photo by Phyllis Twachtman.
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Sign: "From a hot dog to an international habit" / World Telegram & Sun photo by Roger Higgins.
Digital billboard screen
Produce vendor, bundled up against the cold, sits on a bushel basket by his pushcart, Brooklyn, New York
American corporate, business line art collage, editable design
"We're sorry, but Roy Campanella is ill and ... not be able to appear ... / World Telegram & Sun photo by Roger Higgins.
American corporate, business line art collage, editable design
Mayor John Lindsay, full-length portrait, seated behind desk and microphones, facing front, speaking at New York City Hall /…
Diversity inclusion poster template
Tenants of 123 Ellery St., Williamsburg, wait outside City Hall to find out if something will be done to halt the flow of…
Protest sign mockup, LGBTQ rainbow design
João Goulart, Pres. of Brazil in ticker parade / World Telegram & Sun photo by Dick DeMarsico.
PNG element American corporate, business line art collage, editable design
New York City Mayor Robert Wagner greeting the teenagers who integrated Central High School, Little Rock, Arkansas / World…
Billboard sign editable mockup
Aeriel view of unisphere and other exhibits at New York world's fair / World Telegram & Sun photo by Roger Higgins.
PNG element American recession, economy finance collage, editable design
Pushcart market on Belmont Avenue, Brooklyn, New York City
