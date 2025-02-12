rawpixel
Crowds outside of Unity funeral home / World Telegram & Sun photo by O. Fernandez.
Policeman maintains watch from roof of Unity funeral home where body of Malcolm X is reposing / World Telegram & Sun photo…
Teenage gang members arrested in fatal shooting of Brooklyn youth / World Telegram & Sun photo by Fernandez.
7 boys line up at Pacific St. between Carlton Ave. & Vanderbilt Ave / N.Y. World Telegram & Sun photo by Orlando Fernandez.
Crowd listens outside radio shop at Greenwich and Dey Sts. for news on President Kennedy / World Telegram & Sun photo by O.…
Carl Cintron grins as he was booked early today in the fatal shooting of a rival gang member in downtown Brooklyn / World…
Like modern town criers, policemen boom the news to depositors that bank is closed / by World-Telegram staff photographer.
Police give first city doles to unemployed. Police distributing eggs and bread to city's needy at E. 104th St. station house…
Vice President-elect Hubert Humphrey shaking hands with Dr. King, as Mrs. King looks on, at a rally at Harlem's 369th…
The fatal shooting of Powell stirred Negro rioters to race through Harlem streets carrying pictures of Lt. Gilligan / World…
Part of crowd in Harlem chants and taunts police on Lenox Ave. last night / World Telegram & Sun photo by Stanley Wolfson.
Sneak preview at Astor - Manchurian Candidate / World Telegram & Sun photo by O. Fernandez.
Sal Leggio showing a large stripped bass to Cindy Hughes at the Fulton Fish Market / World Telegram & Sun photo by O.…
Albany St., Pat's Parade route (Fifth Ave.) / World Telegram photo by Roger Higgins.
Mayor Lindsay at the first public hearing on proposed executive capital budget / World Telegram & Sun photo by O. Fernandez.
In front of 170 W 130 St., March on Washington, l to r Bayard Rustin, Deputy Director, Cleveland Robinson, Chairman of…
Meyer Lansky, half-length portrait, facing slightly right, being led by detective for booking on vagrancy charge at 54th…
Joseph X talking to cop showing him court order to take possession of house / World Telegram & Sun photo by O. Fernandez.
Markets Commissioner Albert S. Pacetta chats with vendor Mollie Zeidman / World Telegram & Sun photo by O. Fernandez.
Meyer Lansky, three-quarter length portrait, facing slightly left, at 54 St. police station, New York City, being booked for…
Police at Gates Ave. station in Brooklyn check loot, including several portable television sets, that had been confiscated…
