Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeoplemenbuildingblackvintagesunpublic domaincrowdCrowds outside of Unity funeral home / World Telegram & Sun photo by O. Fernandez.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 974 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6359 x 5159 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRetro cinema-themed social media template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20915591/retro-cinema-themed-social-media-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePoliceman maintains watch from roof of Unity funeral home where body of Malcolm X is reposing / World Telegram & Sun photo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747833/photo-image-people-walking-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901048/business-people-board-room-meetingView licenseTeenage gang members arrested in fatal shooting of Brooklyn youth / World Telegram & Sun photo by Fernandez.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747938/photo-image-men-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901348/business-people-board-room-meetingView license7 boys line up at Pacific St. between Carlton Ave. & Vanderbilt Ave / N.Y. World Telegram & Sun photo by Orlando Fernandez.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747435/photo-image-men-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901849/business-people-board-room-meetingView licenseCrowd listens outside radio shop at Greenwich and Dey Sts. for news on President Kennedy / World Telegram & Sun photo by O.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747067/photo-image-people-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901988/business-people-board-room-meetingView licenseCarl Cintron grins as he was booked early today in the fatal shooting of a rival gang member in downtown Brooklyn / World…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747941/photo-image-black-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901360/business-people-board-room-meetingView licenseLike modern town criers, policemen boom the news to depositors that bank is closed / by World-Telegram staff photographer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747093/photo-image-boom-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901199/business-people-board-room-meetingView licensePolice give first city doles to unemployed. Police distributing eggs and bread to city's needy at E. 104th St. station house…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747533/photo-image-people-house-menFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901063/business-people-board-room-meetingView licenseVice President-elect Hubert Humphrey shaking hands with Dr. King, as Mrs. King looks on, at a rally at Harlem's 369th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747679/photo-image-hands-handshake-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseThe fatal shooting of Powell stirred Negro rioters to race through Harlem streets carrying pictures of Lt. Gilligan / World…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747812/photo-image-men-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901020/business-people-board-room-meetingView licensePart of crowd in Harlem chants and taunts police on Lenox Ave. last night / World Telegram & Sun photo by Stanley Wolfson.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747349/photo-image-people-men-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseSneak preview at Astor - Manchurian Candidate / World Telegram & Sun photo by O. Fernandez.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6749089/photo-image-black-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseBeach party summer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936710/beach-party-summer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSal Leggio showing a large stripped bass to Cindy Hughes at the Fulton Fish Market / World Telegram & Sun photo by O.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747203/photo-image-people-fish-blackFree Image from public domain licenseBeach party summer blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936709/beach-party-summer-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAlbany St., Pat's Parade route (Fifth Ave.) / World Telegram photo by Roger Higgins.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747505/photo-image-people-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAerial view of diverse people stacking hands in the middle remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927837/aerial-view-diverse-people-stacking-hands-the-middle-remixView licenseMayor Lindsay at the first public hearing on proposed executive capital budget / World Telegram & Sun photo by O. Fernandez.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747817/photo-image-papers-man-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseAerial view of diverse people stacking hands in the middle remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927633/aerial-view-diverse-people-stacking-hands-the-middle-remixView licenseIn front of 170 W 130 St., March on Washington, l to r Bayard Rustin, Deputy Director, Cleveland Robinson, Chairman of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6748000/photo-image-people-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927733/business-people-are-joining-hands-together-remixView licenseMeyer Lansky, half-length portrait, facing slightly right, being led by detective for booking on vagrancy charge at 54th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746839/photo-image-men-suits-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse people editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8579778/diverse-people-editable-poster-templateView licenseJoseph X talking to cop showing him court order to take possession of house / World Telegram & Sun photo by O. Fernandez.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747029/photo-image-house-man-blackFree Image from public domain licenseAerial view of diverse people stacking hands in the middle remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927789/aerial-view-diverse-people-stacking-hands-the-middle-remixView licenseMarkets Commissioner Albert S. Pacetta chats with vendor Mollie Zeidman / World Telegram & Sun photo by O. Fernandez.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747150/photo-image-handshake-people-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseMeyer Lansky, three-quarter length portrait, facing slightly left, at 54 St. police station, New York City, being booked for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746838/photo-image-man-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAerial view of diverse people stacking hands in the middle remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927638/aerial-view-diverse-people-stacking-hands-the-middle-remixView licensePolice at Gates Ave. station in Brooklyn check loot, including several portable television sets, that had been confiscated…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6752852/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain license