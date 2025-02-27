rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Charles Catalano cleaning fish at his pushcart on Hester & Mott streets, New York City / World Telegram & Sun photo by…
Save
Edit Image
fishblackvintagesunpublic domaincitycleaningwhite
Flash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable design
Flash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424450/flash-tattoos-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Produce vendor with his horse-drawn cart at Washington Market, New York CIty / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phyllis…
Produce vendor with his horse-drawn cart at Washington Market, New York CIty / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phyllis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747220/photo-image-horse-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
King Frederick of Denmark, seated in car, looking up, probably during ticker tape parade, New York City / World Telegram &…
King Frederick of Denmark, seated in car, looking up, probably during ticker tape parade, New York City / World Telegram &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747133/photo-image-tape-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Exterior of Thirteenth Avenue Retail Market, Brooklyn, N.Y. / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phyllis Twachtman.
Exterior of Thirteenth Avenue Retail Market, Brooklyn, N.Y. / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phyllis Twachtman.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6749201/photo-image-building-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Sushi bar poster template, editable text and design
Sushi bar poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665686/sushi-bar-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Actresses Millette Alexander and Louise King, and nightclub entertainer Ted Lewis, stand outside a giant mailbox stamp…
Actresses Millette Alexander and Louise King, and nightclub entertainer Ted Lewis, stand outside a giant mailbox stamp…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747750/photo-image-people-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Sushi bar poster template, editable text and design
Sushi bar poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743628/sushi-bar-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Archbishop Makarios gets ticker tape parade up Bway i.e., Broadway / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phyllis Twachtman.
Archbishop Makarios gets ticker tape parade up Bway i.e., Broadway / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phyllis Twachtman.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747807/photo-image-tape-buildings-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable religious illustration design element set
Editable religious illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15233091/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView license
Boys preparing for a watermelon race at the Brooklyn Terminal Market / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phyllis Twachtman.
Boys preparing for a watermelon race at the Brooklyn Terminal Market / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phyllis Twachtman.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747171/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Sushi time Instagram post template, editable text
Sushi time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906592/sushi-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Martin Krichmar of Waldbaum Supermarkets gives a slice of watermelon to John Friscia, age 4, while other children look on /…
Martin Krichmar of Waldbaum Supermarkets gives a slice of watermelon to John Friscia, age 4, while other children look on /…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747229/photo-image-black-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain license
Sushi time Instagram post template, editable text
Sushi time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745440/sushi-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pushcart market on Belmont Avenue, Brooklyn, New York City
Pushcart market on Belmont Avenue, Brooklyn, New York City
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747309/pushcart-market-belmont-avenue-brooklyn-new-york-cityFree Image from public domain license
Sushi time Instagram post template, editable text
Sushi time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543735/sushi-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mrs. Constance B. Motley being sworn in by Mayor Robert Wagner / World Telegram & Sun Photo by Phyllis Twachtman.
Mrs. Constance B. Motley being sworn in by Mayor Robert Wagner / World Telegram & Sun Photo by Phyllis Twachtman.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6749528/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Sushi bar Instagram post template, editable text
Sushi bar Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743864/sushi-bar-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Man selling nuts from his pushcart, New York City / World Telegram & Sun photo by Fred Palumbo.
Man selling nuts from his pushcart, New York City / World Telegram & Sun photo by Fred Palumbo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747253/photo-image-man-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain license
Sushi bar Facebook story template, editable design
Sushi bar Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482411/sushi-bar-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
The teeming piers , sheds and stalls that form the market nestle on Sout Street near Beekman in the shadow of the East Side…
The teeming piers , sheds and stalls that form the market nestle on Sout Street near Beekman in the shadow of the East Side…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747241/photo-image-shadow-building-blackFree Image from public domain license
Sushi bar Facebook post template, editable design
Sushi bar Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482410/sushi-bar-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Americanized Chinese gals on Mott St. / World Telegram & Sun photo by Ed Ford.
Americanized Chinese gals on Mott St. / World Telegram & Sun photo by Ed Ford.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747618/americanized-chinese-gals-mott-st-world-telegram-sun-photo-fordFree Image from public domain license
Cinco de mayo Instagram post template
Cinco de mayo Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274385/cinco-mayo-instagram-post-templateView license
Sal Leggio showing a large stripped bass to Cindy Hughes at the Fulton Fish Market / World Telegram & Sun photo by O.…
Sal Leggio showing a large stripped bass to Cindy Hughes at the Fulton Fish Market / World Telegram & Sun photo by O.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747203/photo-image-people-fish-blackFree Image from public domain license
Editable halftone retro era sticker design element set
Editable halftone retro era sticker design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15140194/editable-halftone-retro-era-sticker-design-element-setView license
East 100th St., between 1st and 2nd Aves., looking west from 1st Ave., New York City / World Telegram & Sun photo by Dick…
East 100th St., between 1st and 2nd Aves., looking west from 1st Ave., New York City / World Telegram & Sun photo by Dick…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747687/photo-image-fire-buildings-blackFree Image from public domain license
Editable halftone retro era sticker design element set
Editable halftone retro era sticker design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15140191/editable-halftone-retro-era-sticker-design-element-setView license
Mayor Robert Wagner (r) joined by Robert Moses (l) and Frank Meistrell (c) on a housing project tour / World-Telegram photo…
Mayor Robert Wagner (r) joined by Robert Moses (l) and Frank Meistrell (c) on a housing project tour / World-Telegram photo…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747847/photo-image-construction-men-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Motorcycle, vehicle display editable design
Motorcycle, vehicle display editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703249/motorcycle-vehicle-display-editable-designView license
Vendor selling produce from his pushcart at the Belmont Avenue market, Brooklyn, New York
Vendor selling produce from his pushcart at the Belmont Avenue market, Brooklyn, New York
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747364/photo-image-fruit-vintage-applesFree Image from public domain license
Retro monochrome collage with animals, cityscape, and nature elements editable design
Retro monochrome collage with animals, cityscape, and nature elements editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22245140/image-background-png-textureView license
Man weighing fish on a scoop scale, Fulton Fish Market / World Telegram & Sun photo by Dick De Marsico.
Man weighing fish on a scoop scale, Fulton Fish Market / World Telegram & Sun photo by Dick De Marsico.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747235/photo-image-fish-man-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable celestial sticker element design set
Editable celestial sticker element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15275863/editable-celestial-sticker-element-design-setView license
White horse tavern, exterior view, with African American man walking by / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phyllis Twachtman.
White horse tavern, exterior view, with African American man walking by / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phyllis Twachtman.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747637/photo-image-horse-man-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Editable religious illustration design element set
Editable religious illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15233100/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView license
CORE pickets in front of 125 North St., New York City(?), protesting slum housing / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phyllis…
CORE pickets in front of 125 North St., New York City(?), protesting slum housing / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phyllis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747804/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable celestial sticker element design set
Editable celestial sticker element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15275862/editable-celestial-sticker-element-design-setView license
Dr. Joyce Brothers, half-length portrait, facing slightly left, holding book she wrote / World Telegram photo by Phyllis…
Dr. Joyce Brothers, half-length portrait, facing slightly left, holding book she wrote / World Telegram photo by Phyllis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746947/photo-image-hand-book-blackFree Image from public domain license