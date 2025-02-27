Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefishblackvintagesunpublic domaincitycleaningwhiteCharles Catalano cleaning fish at his pushcart on Hester & Mott streets, New York City / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phyllis Twachtman.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 935 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2918 x 3744 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFlash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424450/flash-tattoos-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseProduce vendor with his horse-drawn cart at Washington Market, New York CIty / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phyllis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747220/photo-image-horse-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseKing Frederick of Denmark, seated in car, looking up, probably during ticker tape parade, New York City / World Telegram &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747133/photo-image-tape-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseExterior of Thirteenth Avenue Retail Market, Brooklyn, N.Y. / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phyllis Twachtman.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6749201/photo-image-building-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSushi bar poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665686/sushi-bar-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseActresses Millette Alexander and Louise King, and nightclub entertainer Ted Lewis, stand outside a giant mailbox stamp…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747750/photo-image-people-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSushi bar poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743628/sushi-bar-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseArchbishop Makarios gets ticker tape parade up Bway i.e., Broadway / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phyllis Twachtman.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747807/photo-image-tape-buildings-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15233091/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseBoys preparing for a watermelon race at the Brooklyn Terminal Market / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phyllis Twachtman.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747171/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSushi time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906592/sushi-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMartin Krichmar of Waldbaum Supermarkets gives a slice of watermelon to John Friscia, age 4, while other children look on /…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747229/photo-image-black-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseSushi time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745440/sushi-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePushcart market on Belmont Avenue, Brooklyn, New York Cityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747309/pushcart-market-belmont-avenue-brooklyn-new-york-cityFree Image from public domain licenseSushi time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543735/sushi-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMrs. Constance B. 