Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepaperchristmasbookartvintagesunpublic domainillustrationDr. Seuss (Ted Geisel) at work on a drawing of a grinch, the hero of his forthcoming book, "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al Ravenna.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 962 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3282 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseTed Geisel (Dr. Seuss) half-length portrait, seated at desk covered with his books / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746888/photo-image-books-wooden-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseChildren's author Ted Geisel, (Dr. Seuss), three-quarter length portrait, seated at desk, facing front / World Telegram &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747974/photo-image-man-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licensePortrait of Xavier Cugat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735214/image-paper-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic tattoo design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15196343/editable-aesthetic-tattoo-design-element-setView licenseCharles Schulz, half-length portrait, facing front, seated at drawing table with drawing of Charlie Brown / World Telegram &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747503/photo-image-cartoon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage whimsigoth design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15502662/editable-vintage-whimsigoth-design-element-setView licenseMike Vezzuto, fillet expert at Woods Shellfish Co., 101 South St. / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al Ravenna.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747257/photo-image-woods-people-fishFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Vintage collage magazine art design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15601060/editable-vintage-collage-magazine-art-design-element-setView licenseJoe Bivona, fish skinner at Smitty's Fillet House, 100 South St. / World Telegram & Sun photo by Albert Ravenna.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747327/photo-image-people-fish-houseFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeonard Bernstein, half-length portrait, facing right, seated at piano, making annotations to musical score / World Telegram…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747383/photo-image-vintage-sun-musicalFree Image from public domain licenseBeige celestial frame desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205057/beige-celestial-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseMarty Allen, half-length portrait, holding wallet with six credit cards extended in accordion fashion / World Telegram & Sun…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746782/photo-image-man-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBeige origami celestial frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10204707/beige-origami-celestial-frame-background-editable-designView licenseSitzender Mann mit einem Vogel auf der Schulter, null by jakob beckerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934377/sitzender-mann-mit-einem-vogel-auf-der-schulter-null-jakob-beckerFree Image from public domain licenseBeige origami celestial iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10204932/beige-origami-celestial-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseTheodore Roosevelt sat here! / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al Ravenna.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6749561/theodore-roosevelt-sat-here-world-telegram-sun-photo-ravennaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic tattoo design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15196337/editable-aesthetic-tattoo-design-element-setView licenseAndre Cattaui, Egyptian Legation, 9/5/29https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6928075/andre-cattaui-egyptian-legation-9529Free Image from public domain licenseScience education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420201/png-aesthetic-apple-blackboardView licenseWomen at Iris Fruit Corp. sort tomatoes for packing at the Brooklyn Terminal Market / World Telegram & Sun photo by Dick De…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746783/photo-image-fruit-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseReading books social media template, retro editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114297/reading-books-social-media-template-retro-editable-designView licenseMimi Fellers, "Watermelon Queen" from South Carolina and Abe Stark, New York City council president, biting into a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747317/photo-image-people-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBeige origami celestial frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10204826/beige-origami-celestial-frame-background-editable-designView licenseJunger Maler, ein Rollbild (Tapete) malend, bei Kerzenlicht, 1770 by johann ludwig ernst morgensternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949058/image-person-artistic-illustratedFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage whimsigoth design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15502661/editable-vintage-whimsigoth-design-element-setView licenseMovie actress Ruth Roman hugs her son, Richard, 3 1/2 , rescued from the Andrea Doria but by different ships, celebrate…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747334/photo-image-robot-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBarbra Streisand, half-length portrait, facing front / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al Ravenna.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746870/photo-image-black-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseJules Feiffer, seated at work on cartoon, facing front / World Telegram & Sun photo by Dick DeMarsico.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747384/photo-image-cartoon-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage whimsigoth design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15503768/editable-vintage-whimsigoth-design-element-setView licenseNew portrait of Mrs. Coolidge likely to adorn White House Galleryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7004767/new-portrait-mrs-coolidge-likely-adorn-white-house-galleryFree Image from public domain licensePaper collage, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418900/paper-collage-editable-design-element-setView licenseMurray Kempton, half-length portrait, seated at typewriter, facing left / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al Ravenna.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747374/photo-image-paper-man-blackFree Image from public domain licenseFrench language book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14402649/french-language-book-cover-templateView licenseDer genaue Modellzeichner, null by ferdinand fellnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986976/der-genaue-modellzeichner-null-ferdinand-fellnerFree Image from public domain license