Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagecrownvintagesuncelebrationpublic domaindoughnutwomenretroDiane Scholen, left, and Pat Kizeminski, right (runners-up) place doughnut crown on Nancy Templeton, National Doughnut Queen / World Telegram & Sun photo by Fred Palumbo.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 954 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3256 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable Vintage collage magazine art design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15606515/editable-vintage-collage-magazine-art-design-element-setView licenseGathered behind desk and microphone celebrating radio station WNYC's 25th anniversary are (l to r) standing: Miriam Cutler…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747717/photo-image-paper-microphone-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePaper collage, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418637/paper-collage-editable-design-element-setView license2p1s/b2s year old Jean Hunter crying, wearing an oversized crown and holding a scepter at a mock coronation at the Madison…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747772/photo-image-crown-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licensePaper collage, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418566/paper-collage-editable-design-element-setView licenseGirls line up for beauty contest at the playground/World ... / World Telegram & Sun photo by Walter Albertin.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747787/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photocopy design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15164799/editable-photocopy-design-element-setView licenseBevy of girls competing for Miss New York City title for Miss America contest at Grace Darwin Airline Hostess School, 477…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747795/photo-image-building-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Vintage collage magazine art design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15601060/editable-vintage-collage-magazine-art-design-element-setView licenseGrace Downs Airline Hostess School 447 15 Ave., Miss NYC Contest / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747835/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photocopy design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15166323/editable-photocopy-design-element-setView licenseConstance B. Motley, half-length portrait, seated, facing front / World Telegram & Sun Photo by Fred Palumbo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6748988/photo-image-black-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photocopy design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15164820/editable-photocopy-design-element-setView licenseMrs. Constance B. Motley, half-length portrait, facing right / World Telegram & Sun Photo by Fred Palumbo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746832/photo-image-background-papers-blackFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage woman black background, editable art deco border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513390/aesthetic-vintage-woman-black-background-editable-art-deco-border-designView licenseJoseph Apicella (left) and Ralph Apicella (right) with baskets of mussels at the Fulton Fish Market / World Telegram & Sun…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747223/photo-image-people-fish-menFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco black background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704560/art-deco-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseMiss Ellen Lewin shoping in Bleecker St. market / World Telegram & Sun photo by Fred Palumbo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747323/photo-image-fruit-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Cute crayon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15941932/editable-cute-crayon-design-element-setView licenseFour prize winners in annual beauty show, Washington Bathing Beach, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7004703/photo-image-people-beach-trophyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable halftone retro era sticker design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15140194/editable-halftone-retro-era-sticker-design-element-setView licenseWashington Market, looking north from Fulton St. / World Telegram & Sun photo by Fred Palumbo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747179/photo-image-people-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew chapters facebook post template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612021/new-chapters-facebook-post-template-designView licenseJohn J. Lynch, president of the Kings County Trust Co. and chairman of Brooklyn Unity Committee, pins flag on Nancy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747815/photo-image-american-flag-beach-manFree Image from public domain licenseVillage of fairies fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664671/village-fairies-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCongressman John V. Lindsay speaking at Board of Estimate meeting at City Hall on expressway / World Telegram & Sun photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747775/photo-image-microphone-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVillage of fairies fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664625/village-fairies-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseBetty Friedan, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing left / World Telegram & Sun photo by Fred Palumbo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747525/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable halftone retro era sticker design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15140210/editable-halftone-retro-era-sticker-design-element-setView licenseMen caught in raids by federal agents leave prisoners' van at U.S. Court House in Foley Square today / Photo by Palumbo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746980/photo-image-house-men-suitsFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco gray background, editable vintage woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707682/art-deco-gray-background-editable-vintage-woman-designView licenseMrs. Constance B. Motley, Lady Borough President / World Telegram & Sun Photo by Fred Palumbo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746841/photo-image-building-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman black frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513534/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseLisan Kay on stage at Carnegie Hall dancing with a fanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6748398/lisan-kay-stage-carnegie-hall-dancing-with-fanFree Image from public domain licenseSunhat and sunglasses illustration, travel remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9823440/sunhat-and-sunglasses-illustration-travel-remix-editable-designView licenseWeighing fish unloaded form dragger Nautilus at Fulton Fish Market, using scoop scales / World Telegram & Sun photo by F.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747268/photo-image-people-fish-menFree Image from public domain licenseWedding photos Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816459/wedding-photos-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWinners in the annual award of the Original Amateur Hours Left to right: Nancy Cirillo, 16, (second prize), Gladys Knight…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6749190/photo-image-trophy-vintage-musicFree Image from public domain licenseParrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123548/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-artView licenseSailors and civilians watching electronic sign in Times Square for news of D-Day invasion / World Telegram photo by F.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6750898/photo-image-people-men-vintageFree Image from public domain license