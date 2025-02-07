rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Isaacs asks delay at Lincoln Square / World Telegram & Sun photo by John Bottega.
Save
Edit Image
vintagesunpublic domaincitysignusaarchitecturebusinessman
Vintage Effect
Vintage Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690629/vintage-effectView license
"Forgotten women," unemployed and single, in job demand parade / World-Telegram staff photo.
"Forgotten women," unemployed and single, in job demand parade / World-Telegram staff photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6752530/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-womensFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lincoln Sq residents picket Astor ... / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.
Lincoln Sq residents picket Astor ... / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747897/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Congress of Racial Equality members carry picket signs outside Columbia University's John Jay Hall in support of employee…
Congress of Racial Equality members carry picket signs outside Columbia University's John Jay Hall in support of employee…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747864/photo-image-people-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain license
Blue shop canopy mockup, editable design
Blue shop canopy mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789975/blue-shop-canopy-mockup-editable-designView license
Marchers carrying banner lead way as 15,000 parade in Harlem / World Telegram & Sun photo by Stanley Wolfson.
Marchers carrying banner lead way as 15,000 parade in Harlem / World Telegram & Sun photo by Stanley Wolfson.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747785/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
800 women strikers for peace on 47 St near the UN Bldg / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.
800 women strikers for peace on 47 St near the UN Bldg / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747773/photo-image-people-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain license
Editable theatre hall sign mockup
Editable theatre hall sign mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15619411/editable-theatre-hall-sign-mockupView license
Robert Thompson and Benjamin Davis surrounded by pickets as they leave the Federal Courthouse in New York City / World…
Robert Thompson and Benjamin Davis surrounded by pickets as they leave the Federal Courthouse in New York City / World…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747889/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Cityscape poster template, editable text and design
Cityscape poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703161/cityscape-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
CORE pickets in front of 125 North St., New York City(?), protesting slum housing / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phyllis…
CORE pickets in front of 125 North St., New York City(?), protesting slum housing / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phyllis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747804/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage style with bold text: Becoming Strategic Successful editable template design
Retro collage style with bold text: Becoming Strategic Successful editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22633597/image-background-png-cartoonView license
Little Denise Davidson, 5 months old, sleeps peacefully while her mother, Mrs. Donald Davidson, of 278 Clinton St., Bklyn.…
Little Denise Davidson, 5 months old, sleeps peacefully while her mother, Mrs. Donald Davidson, of 278 Clinton St., Bklyn.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746796/photo-image-bomb-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain license
American economy, money finance collage, editable design
American economy, money finance collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903444/american-economy-money-finance-collage-editable-designView license
In front of 170 W 130 St., March on Washington, l to r Bayard Rustin, Deputy Director, Cleveland Robinson, Chairman of…
In front of 170 W 130 St., March on Washington, l to r Bayard Rustin, Deputy Director, Cleveland Robinson, Chairman of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6748000/photo-image-people-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain license
American economy, money finance collage, editable design
American economy, money finance collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909902/american-economy-money-finance-collage-editable-designView license
Today the high-rise apartment dominates / World Telegram & Sun photo by John Bottega.
Today the high-rise apartment dominates / World Telegram & Sun photo by John Bottega.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747849/photo-image-buildings-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain license
Hand presenting city png, real estate remix, editable design
Hand presenting city png, real estate remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124075/hand-presenting-city-png-real-estate-remix-editable-designView license
Astronauts Virgil Grissom (left), John Young (right), and Vice President Humphrey (center) riding in car, waving to crowd…
Astronauts Virgil Grissom (left), John Young (right), and Vice President Humphrey (center) riding in car, waving to crowd…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747216/photo-image-astronauts-hands-peopleFree Image from public domain license
PNG element American economy, money finance collage, editable design
PNG element American economy, money finance collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903387/png-element-american-economy-money-finance-collage-editable-designView license
The fatal shooting of Powell stirred Negro rioters to race through Harlem streets carrying pictures of Lt. Gilligan / World…
The fatal shooting of Powell stirred Negro rioters to race through Harlem streets carrying pictures of Lt. Gilligan / World…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747812/photo-image-men-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Building direction sign editable mockup
Building direction sign editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12130822/building-direction-sign-editable-mockupView license
Ken Rice, left, and Stan Brezenoff, dragging crosses ... lead members of Brooklyn CORE on march from Brooklyn to City Hall /…
Ken Rice, left, and Stan Brezenoff, dragging crosses ... lead members of Brooklyn CORE on march from Brooklyn to City Hall /…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747736/photo-image-people-cross-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Hand presenting city, real estate remix, editable design
Hand presenting city, real estate remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124764/hand-presenting-city-real-estate-remix-editable-designView license
Workers at the Fulton Fish Market warming themselves by a fire on a cold March day / World Telegram & Sun photo by John…
Workers at the Fulton Fish Market warming themselves by a fire on a cold March day / World Telegram & Sun photo by John…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747240/photo-image-fire-people-fishFree Image from public domain license
American politics, social issues paper collage, editable design
American politics, social issues paper collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909607/american-politics-social-issues-paper-collage-editable-designView license
The masked "Operation Breathe Free" motorcade prior to departure from South Beach, S.I. / World Journal Tribune photograph…
The masked "Operation Breathe Free" motorcade prior to departure from South Beach, S.I. / World Journal Tribune photograph…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747083/photo-image-beach-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
New York city Instagram post template
New York city Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443051/new-york-city-instagram-post-templateView license
Mayor John Lindsay, full-length portrait, seated behind desk and microphones, facing front, speaking at New York City Hall /…
Mayor John Lindsay, full-length portrait, seated behind desk and microphones, facing front, speaking at New York City Hall /…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747746/photo-image-microphone-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Hand presenting city, real estate remix, editable design
Hand presenting city, real estate remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124760/hand-presenting-city-real-estate-remix-editable-designView license
Puerto Ricans demonstrate for civil rights at City Hall, New York City / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al Ravenna.
Puerto Ricans demonstrate for civil rights at City Hall, New York City / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al Ravenna.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747091/photo-image-american-flag-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Three St. John's University teachers conferring at strike headquarters: (left to right) Ken Lazara (physics instructor), Dr.…
Three St. John's University teachers conferring at strike headquarters: (left to right) Ken Lazara (physics instructor), Dr.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747675/photo-image-people-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Los Angeles poster template, editable text and design
Los Angeles poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11519237/los-angeles-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Police at Gates Ave. station in Brooklyn check loot, including several portable television sets, that had been confiscated…
Police at Gates Ave. station in Brooklyn check loot, including several portable television sets, that had been confiscated…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6752852/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Diversity inclusion poster template
Diversity inclusion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14594722/diversity-inclusion-poster-templateView license
Tenants of 123 Ellery St., Williamsburg, wait outside City Hall to find out if something will be done to halt the flow of…
Tenants of 123 Ellery St., Williamsburg, wait outside City Hall to find out if something will be done to halt the flow of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747839/photo-image-people-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license