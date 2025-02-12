Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesportsblackvintagepublic domainwhiteusablack and whiteworldJoe Louis looks for an opening during boxing match with Max Schmeling / World-Telegram staff photo.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 963 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3288 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWorld War II poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21443655/world-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseRay Robinson in the ring at Madison Sq. Garden for last time / World Telegram & Sun photo by O. Fernandez.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747887/photo-image-sport-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseMax Schmeling, half-length portrait, standing, wearing boxing trunks and gloves, facing right / World-Telegram photo by Wm.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6750864/photo-image-sports-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseHigh school locker room gloom / World Telegram & Sun photo by Walter Albertin.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6749085/high-school-locker-room-gloom-world-telegram-sun-photo-walter-albertinFree Image from public domain licenseWorld bicycle day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547430/world-bicycle-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMax Schmeling, half-length portrait, standing, wearing boxing trunks and gloves, facing right / photo by Wm. C. Greene.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6750867/photo-image-sports-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRunning club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612255/running-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCleveland High school six man team, 1941 / World Telegram & Sun photo by Wm. C. Greene.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747952/photo-image-football-sports-playersFree Image from public domain licenseRunning club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10903262/running-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRebound Sue Kelly in white and Ann Santorelli of St Johns 15 try for ball / World Telegram & Sun photo by Wm. C. Greene.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746985/photo-image-basketball-people-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908969/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGrange & Zeller tackle / World Telegram & Sun photo by Alan Fisher.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747972/grange-zeller-tackle-world-telegram-sun-photo-alan-fisherFree Image from public domain licenseRunning club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11822424/running-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLife in the old Cousy yet / World Telegram & Sun photo by Wm. C. Greene.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747658/life-the-old-cousy-yet-world-telegram-sun-photo-wm-greeneFree Image from public domain licenseWorld bicycle day Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497956/world-bicycle-day-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseWilt Chamberlain, three-quarter length portrait, wearing uniform of Harlem Globetrotters basketball team / World Telegram &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747604/photo-image-basketball-people-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseWorld bicycle day Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497955/world-bicycle-day-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseBill Bradley playing basketball / World Telegram & Sun photo by John Bottega.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747693/bill-bradley-playing-basketball-world-telegram-sun-photo-john-bottegaFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican football Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14399390/american-football-facebook-post-templateView licenseJoe Tinker, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front / Charles M. Conlon, Evening Telegram, New York.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747481/photo-image-baseball-people-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseWorld bicycle day Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497957/world-bicycle-day-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseLouis "Lepke" Buchalter, facing front, seated with Emanuel "Mendy" Weiss and Phillip "Little Farvel" Cohen who shield their…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747752/photo-image-faces-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBoxing night Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874056/boxing-night-facebook-post-templateView licenseMuhammad Ali, bust portrait / World Journal Tribune photo by Ira Rosenberg.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6748950/muhammad-ali-bust-portrait-world-journal-tribune-photo-ira-rosenbergFree Image from public domain licenseFootball Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116858/football-instagram-post-templateView licenseSnow Man, Harry DeLeyer up, takes a jump in the opening event of the Garden Horse Show today, the Open Jumper / World…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6749162/photo-image-horse-sport-manFree Image from public domain licenseFootball book Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13199345/football-book-instagram-post-templateView licenseKing Frederick of Denmark, seated in car, looking up, probably during ticker tape parade, New York City / World Telegram &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747133/photo-image-tape-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorld championship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607034/world-championship-poster-templateView licenseMoran blocks left to ribshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6750878/moran-blocks-left-ribsFree Image from public domain licenseWorld championship Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607037/world-championship-facebook-story-templateView licenseRev. Martin Luther King, head-and-shoulders portrait, seated, facing front, hands extended upward, during a press conference…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746920/photo-image-hands-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGolden swans poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11673735/golden-swans-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTwo women's league roller derby skaters leap over two who have fallen / World-Telegram photo by Al Aumuller.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747109/photo-image-sport-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSports news YouTube templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777058/sports-news-youtube-templateView licenseLouis De Marco and Michael Tolento doing the twist with a fish as Joe Murphy's Filet Harmonicats entertain at Fulton Fish…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747287/photo-image-people-fish-menFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness success, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9556078/business-success-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBall player sliding into base as fielder reaches to apply tag during baseball gamehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7005602/photo-image-cloud-baseball-peopleFree Image from public domain license