Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagebasketballpeoplesportsblackvintagesunpublic domainportraitWilt Chamberlain, three-quarter length portrait, wearing uniform of Harlem Globetrotters basketball team / World Telegram & Sun photo by Fred Palumbo.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 959 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3275 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSports fashion Instagram story template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20738897/sports-fashion-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWilt Chamberlain, full-length portrait, wearing uniform of Harlem Globetrotter's basketball team / World Telegram & Sun…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747669/photo-image-basketball-people-sportsFree Image from public domain licenseParasports Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11757529/parasports-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMaureen Sullivan and Shirley Conn, posed, standing, full-length, in uniform of American Women's Voluntary Services / World…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747721/photo-image-black-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball Match poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953343/basketball-match-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePhilippa Schuyler, concert pianist, three-quarter length portrait, seated, facing slightly left / World Telegram & Sun photo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747715/photo-image-black-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseWorld disability day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11757532/world-disability-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCongressman John V. Lindsay speaking at Board of Estimate meeting at City Hall on expressway / World Telegram & Sun photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747775/photo-image-microphone-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorld disability day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682719/world-disability-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePete Seeger, half-length portrait, singing while playing banjo / World Telegram & Sun photo by Fred Palumbo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747469/photo-image-black-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseCompetitive sports png element, activity remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12449060/competitive-sports-png-element-activity-remix-editable-designView licenseAlexander Stevens, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front / World Telegram & Sun photo by Fred Palumbo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746790/photo-image-man-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball Match Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953345/basketball-match-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAlice Leone Moats / World Telegram photo by F. Palumbo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747483/alice-leone-moats-world-telegram-photo-palumboFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball Match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763320/basketball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWhittaker Chambers, bust portrait, facing right / World Telegram & Sun photo by Fred Palumbo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747571/photo-image-man-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorld disability day Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682728/world-disability-day-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licensePaul Green, half-length portrait, seated, facing right / World Telegram & Sun photo by F. Palumbo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747638/photo-image-man-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorld disability day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682710/world-disability-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBishop Fulton J. Sheen, full-length portrait, standing, facing right / World Telegram & Sun photo by Fred Palumbo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746906/photo-image-books-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCollege basketball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381756/college-basketball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBetty Friedan, half-length portrait, facing right / World Telegram & Sun photo by Fred Palumbo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747593/photo-image-black-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain license3D teenage boy playing basketball editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458515/teenage-boy-playing-basketball-editable-remixView licenseDiane Scholen, left, and Pat Kizeminski, right (runners-up) place doughnut crown on Nancy Templeton, National Doughnut Queen…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747501/photo-image-crown-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball Match blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953342/basketball-match-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBetty Friedan, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing left / World Telegram & Sun photo by Fred Palumbo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747525/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMatch day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12434897/match-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHarry Kirivan drawing draft at bar inside his tavern / World Telegram & Sun photo by Fred Palumbo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747609/photo-image-man-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCompetitive sports, activity remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416642/competitive-sports-activity-remix-editable-designView licenseJoseph Apicella (left) and Ralph Apicella (right) with baskets of mussels at the Fulton Fish Market / World Telegram & Sun…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747223/photo-image-people-fish-menFree Image from public domain license3D black basketball player editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395662/black-basketball-player-editable-remixView licenseConstance B. Motley, half-length portrait, seated, facing front / World Telegram & Sun Photo by Fred Palumbo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6748988/photo-image-black-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseWorkout playlist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464683/workout-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLife in the old Cousy yet / World Telegram & Sun photo by Wm. C. Greene.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747658/life-the-old-cousy-yet-world-telegram-sun-photo-wm-greeneFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472928/basketball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMrs. Constance B. Motley, half-length portrait, facing right / World Telegram & Sun Photo by Fred Palumbo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746832/photo-image-background-papers-blackFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball tournament Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473103/basketball-tournament-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAlfred Hitchcock, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing right / World Telegram & Sun photo by Fred Palumbo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747471/photo-image-man-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBasketball showdown poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691413/basketball-showdown-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMiss Ellen Lewin shoping in Bleecker St. market / World Telegram & Sun photo by Fred Palumbo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747323/photo-image-fruit-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license