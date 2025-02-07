rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Senator Robert Kennedy discusses school with young Ricky Taggart of 733 Gates Ave. / World Telegram & Sun photo by Dick…
Save
Edit Image
manbuildingblackvintagesunpublic domaincityclothing
Traveling man with luggage, creative collage art, editable design
Traveling man with luggage, creative collage art, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9133623/traveling-man-with-luggage-creative-collage-art-editable-designView license
Senator Robert Kennedy and CBCC's Donald F. Benjamin join kids at playground / World Telegram & Sun photo by Dick DeMarsico.
Senator Robert Kennedy and CBCC's Donald F. Benjamin join kids at playground / World Telegram & Sun photo by Dick DeMarsico.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747730/photo-image-people-buildings-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Traveling man with luggage, creative collage art, editable design
Traveling man with luggage, creative collage art, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9133423/traveling-man-with-luggage-creative-collage-art-editable-designView license
African American children on way to PS204, 82nd Street and 15th Avenue, pass mothers protesting the busing of children to…
African American children on way to PS204, 82nd Street and 15th Avenue, pass mothers protesting the busing of children to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747799/photo-image-black-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Traveling man with luggage png, creative collage art, editable design
Traveling man with luggage png, creative collage art, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124289/traveling-man-with-luggage-png-creative-collage-art-editable-designView license
New York City Police Department photograph of (l to r) Waxie Gordon, Hymie Pincus, and Albert Aront / World Telegram photo…
New York City Police Department photograph of (l to r) Waxie Gordon, Hymie Pincus, and Albert Aront / World Telegram photo…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747124/photo-image-men-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Community Remix
Community Remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672264/community-remixView license
Mrs. Claire Cumberbatch, of 1303 Dean St., leader of the Bedford-Stuyvesant group protesting alleged "segregated" school…
Mrs. Claire Cumberbatch, of 1303 Dean St., leader of the Bedford-Stuyvesant group protesting alleged "segregated" school…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747783/photo-image-american-flag-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Community Remix
Community Remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662315/community-remixView license
East 100th St., between 1st and 2nd Aves., looking west from 1st Ave., New York City / World Telegram & Sun photo by Dick…
East 100th St., between 1st and 2nd Aves., looking west from 1st Ave., New York City / World Telegram & Sun photo by Dick…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747687/photo-image-fire-buildings-blackFree Image from public domain license
Retro monochrome collage with floating elements, hot air balloons, and cityscape editable design
Retro monochrome collage with floating elements, hot air balloons, and cityscape editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22405872/image-background-transparent-pngView license
311 East 100th St., New York City / World Telegram & Sun photo by Dick DeMarsico.
311 East 100th St., New York City / World Telegram & Sun photo by Dick DeMarsico.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747725/photo-image-fire-building-blackFree Image from public domain license
City marathon Instagram post template
City marathon Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14875604/city-marathon-instagram-post-templateView license
Ben Hogan seated on back of car in homecoming parade on Broadway / photo by Dick DeMarsico.
Ben Hogan seated on back of car in homecoming parade on Broadway / photo by Dick DeMarsico.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747299/photo-image-american-flags-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Men's orange knitted sweater mockup, editable design
Men's orange knitted sweater mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14870289/mens-orange-knitted-sweater-mockup-editable-designView license
Little Denise Davidson, 5 months old, sleeps peacefully while her mother, Mrs. Donald Davidson, of 278 Clinton St., Bklyn.…
Little Denise Davidson, 5 months old, sleeps peacefully while her mother, Mrs. Donald Davidson, of 278 Clinton St., Bklyn.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746796/photo-image-bomb-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain license
Charity poster template, editable text & design
Charity poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546489/charity-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
João Goulart, Pres. of Brazil in ticker parade / World Telegram & Sun photo by Dick DeMarsico.
João Goulart, Pres. of Brazil in ticker parade / World Telegram & Sun photo by Dick DeMarsico.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747754/photo-image-confetti-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain license
Men's style Instagram post template, editable text
Men's style Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463999/mens-style-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dwight David Eisenhower in a car at head of a parade going up Broadway, waves to crowd / World Telegram photo by Dick…
Dwight David Eisenhower in a car at head of a parade going up Broadway, waves to crowd / World Telegram photo by Dick…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747041/photo-image-vintage-cars-celebrationFree Image from public domain license
Men's shirt editable mockup
Men's shirt editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11534936/mens-shirt-editable-mockupView license
Columbian Citizen Committee / World Telegram & Sun photo by Dick DeMarsico.
Columbian Citizen Committee / World Telegram & Sun photo by Dick DeMarsico.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6749435/columbian-citizen-committee-world-telegram-sun-photo-dick-demarsicoFree Image from public domain license
Rearview of diverse people hugging each other
Rearview of diverse people hugging each other
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901654/rearview-diverse-people-hugging-each-otherView license
Throng of Eisenhower supporters converge after parade / World Telegram photo by Dick DeMarsico.
Throng of Eisenhower supporters converge after parade / World Telegram photo by Dick DeMarsico.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747497/photo-image-vintage-celebration-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Charity Facebook post template, editable design
Charity Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138105/charity-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
The fatal shooting of Powell stirred Negro rioters to race through Harlem streets carrying pictures of Lt. Gilligan / World…
The fatal shooting of Powell stirred Negro rioters to race through Harlem streets carrying pictures of Lt. Gilligan / World…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747812/photo-image-men-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable plus-size shirt mockup fashion design
Editable plus-size shirt mockup fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236261/editable-plus-size-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView license
Israeli luxury liner "Shalom" arriving in New York City escorted by tugboats spraying plumes of water / World Telegram & Sun…
Israeli luxury liner "Shalom" arriving in New York City escorted by tugboats spraying plumes of water / World Telegram & Sun…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747180/photo-image-sky-ocean-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Charity Instagram story template, editable text
Charity Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546524/charity-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Policeman confronts a group at Seventh Ave. and 126th St. during renewed violence in Harlem / World Telegram & Sun photo by…
Policeman confronts a group at Seventh Ave. and 126th St. during renewed violence in Harlem / World Telegram & Sun photo by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747343/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Lovely selfies Instagram post template
Lovely selfies Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117794/lovely-selfies-instagram-post-templateView license
Incident at 133rd St. and Seventh Ave. last night as Harlem was torn by disorder for second time / World Telegram & Sun…
Incident at 133rd St. and Seventh Ave. last night as Harlem was torn by disorder for second time / World Telegram & Sun…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6749088/photo-image-black-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain license
New start editable design
New start editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22405861/new-start-editable-designView license
Vice President-elect Hubert Humphrey shaking hands with Dr. King, as Mrs. King looks on, at a rally at Harlem's 369th…
Vice President-elect Hubert Humphrey shaking hands with Dr. King, as Mrs. King looks on, at a rally at Harlem's 369th…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747679/photo-image-hands-handshake-blackFree Image from public domain license
Man reading newspaper phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man reading newspaper phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391610/man-reading-newspaper-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Part of crowd in Harlem chants and taunts police on Lenox Ave. last night / World Telegram & Sun photo by Stanley Wolfson.
Part of crowd in Harlem chants and taunts police on Lenox Ave. last night / World Telegram & Sun photo by Stanley Wolfson.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747349/photo-image-people-men-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Find peace Facebook post template
Find peace Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394795/find-peace-facebook-post-templateView license
Ruth Roman and her son, Richard Roman Hall, shown after their reunion following the sinking of the Andrea Doria / World…
Ruth Roman and her son, Richard Roman Hall, shown after their reunion following the sinking of the Andrea Doria / World…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746840/photo-image-faces-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Inner calm Facebook post template
Inner calm Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394783/inner-calm-facebook-post-templateView license
Police at Gates Ave. station in Brooklyn check loot, including several portable television sets, that had been confiscated…
Police at Gates Ave. station in Brooklyn check loot, including several portable television sets, that had been confiscated…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6752852/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain license