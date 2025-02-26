rawpixel
Katherine Dunham, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front / World Telegram photo by Phyllis Twachtman.
Happiness & decision Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18266548/happiness-decision-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Katherine Dunham talks with members of the color guard at Gershwin JHS / World Telegram & Sun photo by Roger Higgins.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747098/photo-image-people-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain license
Collage of diverse artistic elements in a vintage style, featuring animals and faces social media post editable template…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318550/image-background-png-paper-textureView license
Dora Vasconcellos, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing right / World-Telegram photo by Phyllis Twachtman.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747671/photo-image-black-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with vintage elements and 'collage' in playful style editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318538/image-background-png-paper-textureView license
Actresses Millette Alexander and Louise King, and nightclub entertainer Ted Lewis, stand outside a giant mailbox stamp…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747750/photo-image-people-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Eclectic collage with vintage photos, animals, and abstract elements on gray social media post editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318554/image-background-transparent-png-catView license
Dr. Joyce Brothers, half-length portrait, facing slightly left, holding book she wrote / World Telegram photo by Phyllis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746947/photo-image-hand-book-blackFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' featured editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318529/image-background-transparent-pngView license
Betty Lussier, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front / World-Telegram photo by Phyllis Twachtman.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747055/photo-image-black-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Katherine Dunham, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front / World Telegram photo by Phyllis Twachtman.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6292575/photo-image-texture-people-blackFree Image from public domain license
Retro monochrome collage with surreal elements and pink accents editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22187085/retro-monochrome-collage-with-surreal-elements-and-pink-accents-editable-designView license
Woman with chest & stomach on mat, head up and hands behind her back holding her feet / World-Telegram & Sun photo by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747164/photo-image-hands-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Retro monochrome collage with balloons, gifts, cake, and a party hat on a textured background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407005/image-background-stars-pngView license
CORE pickets in front of 125 North St., New York City(?), protesting slum housing / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phyllis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747804/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Annie Reese and Hensleigh Wedgwood frame a clock, faced, paneled and columned in blue and white jasperware designed and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6748982/photo-image-frame-man-blackFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Rev. Martin Luther King, head-and-shoulders portrait, seated, facing front, hands extended upward, during a press conference…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746920/photo-image-hands-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Realistic portraits Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230264/realistic-portraits-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Mrs. Constance B. Motley standing in between husband Joel, Jr. and son Joel Motley III / World Telegram & Sun Photo by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6749157/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with vintage elements and 'Printed Fragments' text editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318533/image-background-transparent-png-catView license
King Frederick of Denmark, seated in car, looking up, probably during ticker tape parade, New York City / World Telegram &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747133/photo-image-tape-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Realistic portraits Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230265/realistic-portraits-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Produce vendor with his horse-drawn cart at Washington Market, New York CIty / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phyllis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747220/photo-image-horse-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Realistic portraits blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230099/realistic-portraits-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Katherine Dunham, dancer, half-length portrait, facing slightly right, seated at table, eating / World Telegram & Sun photo…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747104/photo-image-black-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain license
Birthday quote editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407126/birthday-quote-editable-designView license
Boys preparing for a watermelon race at the Brooklyn Terminal Market / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phyllis Twachtman.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747171/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Save the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446965/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
White horse tavern, exterior view, with African American man walking by / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phyllis Twachtman.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747637/photo-image-horse-man-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView license
Charles Catalano cleaning fish at his pushcart on Hester & Mott streets, New York City / World Telegram & Sun photo by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747450/photo-image-fish-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Louis Armstrong, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front / World Telegram & Sun photo by Herman Hiller.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746916/photo-image-face-black-shirtFree Image from public domain license
Surreal collage of a girl reading, with a flower and stars on a blue social media post editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318557/image-background-png-textureView license
Martin Krichmar of Waldbaum Supermarkets gives a slice of watermelon to John Friscia, age 4, while other children look on /…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747229/photo-image-black-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain license
Smoking girl illustration, I am not for everyone text, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242610/smoking-girl-illustration-not-for-everyone-text-editable-designView license
Archbishop Makarios gets ticker tape parade up Bway i.e., Broadway / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phyllis Twachtman.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747807/photo-image-tape-buildings-vintageFree Image from public domain license