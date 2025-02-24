Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundpatternmicrophonevintagesunpublic domainpodiumportraitMalcolm X, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly right, at microphones / World Telegram & Sun photo by Ed Ford.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3278 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMartin Luther King, Jr., half-length portrait, facing left, with left arm raised, at freedom rally, Washington Temple Church…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747797/photo-image-hand-church-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseUnlock your voice Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267108/unlock-your-voice-instagram-post-templateView licenseMalcolm X at Queens Court / World Telegram & Sun photo by Herman Hiller.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746861/malcolm-queens-court-world-telegram-sun-photo-herman-hillerFree Image from public domain licenseWhite skincare tube editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680384/white-skincare-tube-editable-mockupView licenseGracie Mansion, Rev. Martin Luther King press conference / World Telegram & Sun photo by Dick DeMarsico.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747013/photo-image-tree-microphone-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDebating society Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980556/debating-society-instagram-post-templateView licenseAsa Philip Randolph, half-length portrait, facing slightly right, behind microphones during a press interview / World…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746810/photo-image-man-microphone-blackFree Image from public domain licenseScience symposium Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14159819/science-symposium-facebook-post-templateView licenseElijah Muhammad addresses followers including Cassius Clay / World Telegram & Sun photo by Stanley Wolfson.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746776/photo-image-microphone-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseLeadership Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19526396/leadership-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA. Philip Randolph, half-length portrait, seated behind microphones on desk, facing front, at press conference / World…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747424/photo-image-man-microphone-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with surreal elements and pink accents editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22187085/retro-monochrome-collage-with-surreal-elements-and-pink-accents-editable-designView licenseMartin Luther King, Jr., three-quarter-length portrait, standing, facing front, at a press conference / World Telegram & Sun…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746774/photo-image-microphone-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseLearning summit Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10099028/learning-summit-facebook-post-templateView licenseBayard Rustin and Dr. Eugene Reed at Freedom House / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al Ravenna.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746932/photo-image-house-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePoor Peoples March at Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6292590/photo-image-rosa-sunglasses-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377289/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLinda Brown Smith, Ethel Louise Belton Brown, Harry Briggs, Jr., and Spottswood Bolling, Jr. during press conference at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747367/photo-image-black-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseColorful wavy product display background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160880/colorful-wavy-product-display-background-editable-designView licenseMalcolm X, full-length portrait, standing, facing slightly left, being interviewed by reporters / World Telegram & Sun photo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747758/photo-image-microphones-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView licenseRev. Martin Luther King, head-and-shoulders portrait, seated, facing front, hands extended upward, during a press conference…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746920/photo-image-hands-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWooden aesthetic product backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790759/wooden-aesthetic-product-backdropView licenseNew York City Mayor Robert Wagner greeting the teenagers who integrated Central High School, Little Rock, Arkansas / World…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747791/photo-image-people-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111869/80s-punk-music-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView licensePeople dressed as pilgrims carrying three signs for amnesty for political prisoners standing in front of the White Househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7005634/photo-image-trees-people-houseFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMalcolm X, half-length portrait, facing right / World Telegram & Sun photo by Ed Ford.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747518/photo-image-background-man-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseToy brick product background mockup, 3D purple, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837729/toy-brick-product-background-mockup-purple-editable-designView licenseHolding a poster against racial bias in Mississippi are four of the most active leaders in the NAACP movement, from left:…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746938/photo-image-moon-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563746/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6312304/rally-honoring-martin-luther-king-jr-central-park-new-york-cityFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563753/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDr. & Mrs. Martin Luther King Jr., head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front / World Telegram & Sun photo by Herman Hiller.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747040/photo-image-black-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licensePop fidget product background mockup, 3D purple, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926217/pop-fidget-product-background-mockup-purple-editable-designView licenseMemorial rally for Dr. King, Central Park Memorial for Dr. King Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6308209/image-microphone-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePop fidget product background mockup, 3D purple, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8967252/pop-fidget-product-background-mockup-purple-editable-designView licenseAlexander Mitchell Palmer, half-length portrait, standing, facing slightly right, making a speechhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7005210/photo-image-american-flags-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license