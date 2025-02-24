rawpixel
Malcolm X, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly right, at microphones / World Telegram & Sun photo by Ed Ford.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Martin Luther King, Jr., half-length portrait, facing left, with left arm raised, at freedom rally, Washington Temple Church…
Unlock your voice Instagram post template
Malcolm X at Queens Court / World Telegram & Sun photo by Herman Hiller.
White skincare tube editable mockup
Gracie Mansion, Rev. Martin Luther King press conference / World Telegram & Sun photo by Dick DeMarsico.
Debating society Instagram post template
Asa Philip Randolph, half-length portrait, facing slightly right, behind microphones during a press interview / World…
Science symposium Facebook post template
Elijah Muhammad addresses followers including Cassius Clay / World Telegram & Sun photo by Stanley Wolfson.
Leadership Facebook post template, editable text and design
A. Philip Randolph, half-length portrait, seated behind microphones on desk, facing front, at press conference / World…
Retro monochrome collage with surreal elements and pink accents editable design
Martin Luther King, Jr., three-quarter-length portrait, standing, facing front, at a press conference / World Telegram & Sun…
Learning summit Facebook post template
Bayard Rustin and Dr. Eugene Reed at Freedom House / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al Ravenna.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Poor Peoples March at Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Linda Brown Smith, Ethel Louise Belton Brown, Harry Briggs, Jr., and Spottswood Bolling, Jr. during press conference at…
Colorful wavy product display background, editable design
Malcolm X, full-length portrait, standing, facing slightly left, being interviewed by reporters / World Telegram & Sun photo…
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Rev. Martin Luther King, head-and-shoulders portrait, seated, facing front, hands extended upward, during a press conference…
Wooden aesthetic product backdrop
New York City Mayor Robert Wagner greeting the teenagers who integrated Central High School, Little Rock, Arkansas / World…
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
People dressed as pilgrims carrying three signs for amnesty for political prisoners standing in front of the White House
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Malcolm X, half-length portrait, facing right / World Telegram & Sun photo by Ed Ford.
Toy brick product background mockup, 3D purple, editable design
Holding a poster against racial bias in Mississippi are four of the most active leaders in the NAACP movement, from left:…
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dr. & Mrs. Martin Luther King Jr., head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front / World Telegram & Sun photo by Herman Hiller.
Pop fidget product background mockup, 3D purple, editable design
Memorial rally for Dr. King, Central Park Memorial for Dr. King Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New…
Pop fidget product background mockup, 3D purple, editable design
Alexander Mitchell Palmer, half-length portrait, standing, facing slightly right, making a speech
