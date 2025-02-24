Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagehandchurchmicrophonevintagesunpublic domainpodiumportraitMartin Luther King, Jr., half-length portrait, facing left, with left arm raised, at freedom rally, Washington Temple Church / World Telegram & Sun photo by O. Fernandez.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 963 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3288 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWhite skincare tube editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680384/white-skincare-tube-editable-mockupView licenseGracie Mansion, Rev. 