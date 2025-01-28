rawpixel
Tenants from the Village arriving at City Hall in a "sightseeing train" / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
Lincoln Sq residents picket Astor ... / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.
Woman rights Instagram post template, editable design
800 women strikers for peace on 47 St near the UN Bldg / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.
Diversity inclusion poster template
Macombs Rd., Bronx / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.
Woman rights Instagram story template, editable design for social media
Tenants of 123 Ellery St., Williamsburg, wait outside City Hall to find out if something will be done to halt the flow of…
Women's rights blog banner template, editable text & design
Madison Square Garden as Lions' convention opened today / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.
Sports fans community Instagram post template, editable text
Mrs. Jane Jacobs, chairman of the Comm. to save the West Village holds up documentary evidence at press conference at Lions…
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Trucks being loaded with produce at Washington Market, New York City / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.
Mutual funds poster template, editable text & design
Mrs. Jane Jacobs, chairman of the Comm. to save the West Village holds up documentary evidence at press conference at Lions…
Mutual funds Instagram story template, editable text
Congress of Racial Equality members carry picket signs outside Columbia University's John Jay Hall in support of employee…
City marathon poster template, editable text and design
Grace Downs Airline Hostess School 447 15 Ave., Miss NYC Contest / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.
Branding strategy poster template, editable text and design
Queen Sirikit of Thailand, seated in car, waving, probably during ticker tape parade, New York City / World Telegram & Sun…
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Ken Rice, left, and Stan Brezenoff, dragging crosses ... lead members of Brooklyn CORE on march from Brooklyn to City Hall /…
Marathon running poster template, editable text and design
Irwin D. Davidson, judge, half-length portrait, facing front, wearing judicial robe / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil…
Marathon running Instagram story template, editable text
CORE pickets in front of 125 North St., New York City(?), protesting slum housing / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phyllis…
Smart city poster template, editable text and design
The scene is not Wall Street but Brooklyn Stockholders and brokers watch tensely as the fluctuations of the stock market are…
Career options poster template, editable text and design
Exercise tests would give way to broad physical education under the new approach to fitness in our schools / World Telegram…
United against racism Instagram post template
Mayor Wagner greets Dr. & Mrs. Martin Luther King, Jr. at City Hall / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Robert Thompson and Benjamin Davis surrounded by pickets as they leave the Federal Courthouse in New York City / World…
Music festival poster template, editable design
Crowd listens outside radio shop at Greenwich and Dey Sts. for news on President Kennedy / World Telegram & Sun photo by O.…
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Isaacs asks delay at Lincoln Square / World Telegram & Sun photo by John Bottega.
