Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeoplevintagesunpublic domaincrowdcityretrousaTenants from the Village arriving at City Hall in a "sightseeing train" / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 952 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4273 x 5388 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLincoln Sq residents picket Astor ... / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747897/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWoman rights Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7603763/imageView license800 women strikers for peace on 47 St near the UN Bldg / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747773/photo-image-people-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseDiversity inclusion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14594722/diversity-inclusion-poster-templateView licenseMacombs Rd., Bronx / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747597/macombs-rd-bronx-world-telegram-sun-photo-phil-stanziolaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman rights Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733250/woman-rights-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseTenants of 123 Ellery St., Williamsburg, wait outside City Hall to find out if something will be done to halt the flow of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747839/photo-image-people-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's rights blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829890/womens-rights-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseMadison Square Garden as Lions' convention opened today / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6748995/photo-image-lions-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseSports fans community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763460/sports-fans-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMrs. Jane Jacobs, chairman of the Comm. to save the West Village holds up documentary evidence at press conference at Lions…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747560/photo-image-lions-papers-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseTrucks being loaded with produce at Washington Market, New York City / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747214/photo-image-buildings-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseMutual funds poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11196547/mutual-funds-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMrs. Jane Jacobs, chairman of the Comm. to save the West Village holds up documentary evidence at press conference at Lions…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747517/photo-image-lions-paper-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMutual funds Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11744265/mutual-funds-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCongress of Racial Equality members carry picket signs outside Columbia University's John Jay Hall in support of employee…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747864/photo-image-people-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseCity marathon poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11833882/city-marathon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGrace Downs Airline Hostess School 447 15 Ave., Miss NYC Contest / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747835/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBranding strategy poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911621/branding-strategy-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseQueen Sirikit of Thailand, seated in car, waving, probably during ticker tape parade, New York City / World Telegram & Sun…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747136/photo-image-tape-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseKen Rice, left, and Stan Brezenoff, dragging crosses ... lead members of Brooklyn CORE on march from Brooklyn to City Hall /…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747736/photo-image-people-cross-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMarathon running poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514779/marathon-running-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIrwin D. Davidson, judge, half-length portrait, facing front, wearing judicial robe / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747142/photo-image-black-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseMarathon running Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482233/marathon-running-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCORE pickets in front of 125 North St., New York City(?), protesting slum housing / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phyllis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747804/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSmart city poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721959/smart-city-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe scene is not Wall Street but Brooklyn Stockholders and brokers watch tensely as the fluctuations of the stock market are…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6749081/photo-image-vintage-sun-wallFree Image from public domain licenseCareer options poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896082/career-options-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseExercise tests would give way to broad physical education under the new approach to fitness in our schools / World Telegram…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746855/photo-image-black-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseUnited against racism Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453810/united-against-racism-instagram-post-templateView licenseMayor Wagner greets Dr. & Mrs. Martin Luther King, Jr. at City Hall / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746848/photo-image-handshake-people-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseRobert Thompson and Benjamin Davis surrounded by pickets as they leave the Federal Courthouse in New York City / World…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747889/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845471/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView licenseCrowd listens outside radio shop at Greenwich and Dey Sts. for news on President Kennedy / World Telegram & Sun photo by O.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747067/photo-image-people-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseIsaacs asks delay at Lincoln Square / World Telegram & Sun photo by John Bottega.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747543/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain license