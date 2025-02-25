Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeoplevintagesunpublic domaincityusaworldeventMembers of the 82nd Airborne Division marching in a parade in New York City / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al Aumuller.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 969 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6359 x 5135 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTravel vlog blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13270188/travel-vlog-blog-banner-templateView licenseU.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division parade in New York City / World-Telegram photo by Al Ravenna.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747947/photo-image-vintage-celebration-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChange the world Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493252/change-the-world-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe 82nd Airborne Division band, under direction of Cpl. Charles Wood, playing reville during the Army's winter training…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6748314/photo-image-wood-people-buildingsFree Image from public domain licenseItaly trip blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499964/italy-trip-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTroops of the 20th Armored Division and units of the 9th Army whoop it up between raindrops as the SS John Ericsson nears…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747998/photo-image-people-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe sidewalks of lower Broadway are jammed as the Wainwright motorcade goes north toward City Hall / World Telegram & Sun…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747987/photo-image-american-flags-tape-buildingsFree Image from public domain licenseFriends forever blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199520/friends-forever-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseBrooms lashed together over roof of Maritime Union Building on W 17 St / World Telegram photo by Al Aumuller.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747778/photo-image-building-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907175/world-freedom-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseRenovations on Washington Market, New York City / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al Aumuller.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747261/photo-image-construction-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEurope trip blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499969/europe-trip-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseKing Frederick of Denmark, seated in car, looking up, probably during ticker tape parade, New York City / World Telegram &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747133/photo-image-tape-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCity tour blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10229131/city-tour-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseArchitectural drawing of the new Washington Market / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al Aumuller.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747279/photo-image-building-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseMusic streaming blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8825642/music-streaming-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licensePreparedness Day paradehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7005252/preparedness-day-paradeFree Image from public domain licenseWorld tourism day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12643194/world-tourism-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMan from "Mars" crosses 40th St. at 5th Ave. / World Telegram photo by Al Aumuller.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747558/photo-image-people-crosses-manFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial offer Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10679787/special-offer-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseChinese AWVS unit shows that Jap fighting spirit They cover Chinatown for the war effort: Back row, Mrs. Florence Wong, Mrs.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6752555/photo-image-people-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTaj Mahal, India blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873966/taj-mahal-india-blog-banner-templateView licenseFuneral Rear Adml. Albert Winterhalterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6940096/funeral-rear-adml-albert-winterhalterFree Image from public domain licenseWorld disability day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703453/world-disability-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLeft "out in the cold" while mayoralty rivals occupied the reviewing stand / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al Aumuller.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747877/photo-image-people-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseWorld disability day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703455/world-disability-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. presidential inauguration. Calvin Coolidge on platform in front of White House reviewing military paradehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7005228/photo-image-people-house-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseStark Young, half-length portrait, facing front / World Telegram photo by Al Aumuller.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747899/photo-image-people-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCity tourism Facebook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873974/city-tourism-facebook-cover-templateView licenseJames Weldon Johnson Houses covers from 112 to 115 St. - Park to 3rd Ave. looking south east across area / World-Telegram…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747748/photo-image-construction-houses-buildingsFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal connection blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773873/global-connection-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTurkish soldiers drilling in the Tower of David by The Matson Photo Servicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6863953/turkish-soldiers-drilling-the-tower-david-the-matson-photo-serviceFree Image from public domain licenseVisit London blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466086/visit-london-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCadet drill, 1920https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6940946/cadet-drill-1920Free Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseInterior view showing empty beds of tuberculosis ward / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al Aumuller.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746846/photo-image-hospital-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain licenseWorld tourism day editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12643195/world-tourism-day-editable-poster-templateView licenseCrowd at Nathan's from corner - horizontal / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al Aumuller.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6749563/photo-image-people-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain license