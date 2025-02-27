rawpixel
Lincoln Sq residents picket Astor ... / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908969/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
800 women strikers for peace on 47 St near the UN Bldg / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747773/photo-image-people-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain license
Change the world Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493252/change-the-world-instagram-post-templateView license
Tenants from the Village arriving at City Hall in a "sightseeing train" / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747841/photo-image-people-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain license
Change the world poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138965/change-the-world-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Congress of Racial Equality members carry picket signs outside Columbia University's John Jay Hall in support of employee…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747864/photo-image-people-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain license
Change the world Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12523024/change-the-world-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
CORE pickets in front of 125 North St., New York City(?), protesting slum housing / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phyllis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747804/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Change the world blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138992/change-the-world-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Macombs Rd., Bronx / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747597/macombs-rd-bronx-world-telegram-sun-photo-phil-stanziolaFree Image from public domain license
Change the world social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138942/change-the-world-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Trucks being loaded with produce at Washington Market, New York City / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747214/photo-image-buildings-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain license
No more war editable poster template from original photography of nuclear bomb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22994947/more-war-editable-poster-template-from-original-photography-nuclear-bombView license
Robert Thompson and Benjamin Davis surrounded by pickets as they leave the Federal Courthouse in New York City / World…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747889/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911095/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mrs. Jane Jacobs, chairman of the Comm. to save the West Village holds up documentary evidence at press conference at Lions…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747517/photo-image-lions-paper-blackFree Image from public domain license
End world poverty, peaceful protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947339/end-world-poverty-peaceful-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Ken Rice, left, and Stan Brezenoff, dragging crosses ... lead members of Brooklyn CORE on march from Brooklyn to City Hall /…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747736/photo-image-people-cross-vintageFree Image from public domain license
End world hunger, human rights protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942322/end-world-hunger-human-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Marchers carrying banner lead way as 15,000 parade in Harlem / World Telegram & Sun photo by Stanley Wolfson.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747785/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Stop war Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView license
Madison Square Garden as Lions' convention opened today / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6748995/photo-image-lions-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain license
May day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11587257/may-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mrs. Jane Jacobs, chairman of the Comm. to save the West Village holds up documentary evidence at press conference at Lions…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747560/photo-image-lions-papers-vintageFree Image from public domain license
End world poverty, peaceful protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947665/end-world-poverty-peaceful-protest-remix-editable-designView license
"Forgotten women," unemployed and single, in job demand parade / World-Telegram staff photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6752530/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-womensFree Image from public domain license
End world poverty, peaceful protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943636/end-world-poverty-peaceful-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Isaacs asks delay at Lincoln Square / World Telegram & Sun photo by John Bottega.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747543/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
End world poverty, peaceful protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947657/end-world-poverty-peaceful-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Puerto Ricans demonstrate for civil rights at City Hall, New York City / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al Ravenna.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747091/photo-image-american-flag-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain license
Make poverty history poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940353/make-poverty-history-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Incident at 133rd St. and Seventh Ave. last night as Harlem was torn by disorder for second time / World Telegram & Sun…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6749088/photo-image-black-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain license
Say No to war poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641615/say-war-poster-templateView license
Grace Downs Airline Hostess School 447 15 Ave., Miss NYC Contest / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil Stanziola.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747835/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
End world hunger, human rights protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942901/end-world-hunger-human-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Irwin D. Davidson, judge, half-length portrait, facing front, wearing judicial robe / World Telegram & Sun photo by Phil…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747142/photo-image-black-vintage-sunFree Image from public domain license
Change the world Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560876/change-the-world-instagram-post-templateView license
Queen Sirikit of Thailand, seated in car, waving, probably during ticker tape parade, New York City / World Telegram & Sun…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747136/photo-image-tape-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
No war Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18827001/war-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The fatal shooting of Powell stirred Negro rioters to race through Harlem streets carrying pictures of Lt. Gilligan / World…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747812/photo-image-men-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license