Incident at 133rd St. and Seventh Ave. last night as Harlem was torn by disorder for second time / World Telegram & Sun…
World War II poster template, editable vintage photography design
Policeman confronts a group at Seventh Ave. and 126th St. during renewed violence in Harlem / World Telegram & Sun photo by…
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
The fatal shooting of Powell stirred Negro rioters to race through Harlem streets carrying pictures of Lt. Gilligan / World…
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Marchers carrying banner lead way as 15,000 parade in Harlem / World Telegram & Sun photo by Stanley Wolfson.
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
Ken Rice, left, and Stan Brezenoff, dragging crosses ... lead members of Brooklyn CORE on march from Brooklyn to City Hall /…
Keep believing Instagram post template, editable vintage photography design
In front of 170 W 130 St., March on Washington, l to r Bayard Rustin, Deputy Director, Cleveland Robinson, Chairman of…
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
Police at Gates Ave. station in Brooklyn check loot, including several portable television sets, that had been confiscated…
Vintage ephemera collage with retro elements and 'Vintage Ephemera' text editable template design
President Johnson go to Selma now! / World Telegram & Sun photo by Stanley Wolfson.
Welcome home Facebook post template, editable design
Intense urban protest confrontation scene.
Change the world Instagram post template
African American children on way to PS204, 82nd Street and 15th Avenue, pass mothers protesting the busing of children to…
Paper collage, editable design element set
Congress of Racial Equality members carry picket signs outside Columbia University's John Jay Hall in support of employee…
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Robert Thompson and Benjamin Davis surrounded by pickets as they leave the Federal Courthouse in New York City / World…
Friends forever poster template, customizable design & text
New York City Mayor Robert Wagner greeting the teenagers who integrated Central High School, Little Rock, Arkansas / World…
History quote Facebook story template
CORE members swing down Fort Hamilton Parkway, Brooklyn, toward 69th St. ferry on trek to Washington / World Telegram & Sun…
Charity run poster template, editable text and design
Part of crowd in Harlem chants and taunts police on Lenox Ave. last night / World Telegram & Sun photo by Stanley Wolfson.
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
Police in Harlem standing on the street with guns drawn and pointing upwards during the July 1964 race riots / World…
Paper collage, editable design element set
Cleveland Robinson, full-length portrait, facing front, standing on second floor balcony of the National Headquarters of the…
Friends forever flyer template, editable ad
With Ole Miss fraternity houses for a backdrop, US Army trucks loaded with steel-helmeted US Marshals roll across the…
Charity run Instagram post template, editable text
Teacher's rally, N.Y.C. by Bernard Gotfryd
Festival music poster template, editable text and design
Police, man in stretcher, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
Change the world Instagram post template, editable text
7 boys line up at Pacific St. between Carlton Ave. & Vanderbilt Ave / N.Y. World Telegram & Sun photo by Orlando Fernandez.
