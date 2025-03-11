rawpixel
Woody Guthrie, half-length portrait, seated, facing front, playing a guitar that has a sticker attached reading: This…
Classic music instrument element, editable design set
Woody Guthrie, half-length portrait, facing slightly left, holding guitar / World Telegram photo by Al Aumuller.
Editable downtown girl sticker design element set
Joe Jackson, full-length portrait, facing front, seated beneath tree in half-barrel / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al…
Editable downtown girl sticker design element set
Frank Costello, half-length portrait, seated, behind microphone, testifying before the Kefauver Committee investigating…
Editable vintage badge logo design element set
Sholem Asch, half-length portrait, seated at desk / World Telegram photo by Al Aumuller.
Editable vintage badge logo design element set
Mari Sandoz, half-length portrait, facing slightly right / World Telegram photo by Al Aumuller.
Editable vintage badge logo design element set
Stark Young, half-length portrait, facing front / World Telegram photo by Al Aumuller.
Editable vintage badge logo design element set
Ellery Queen (left) and James Yaffe, half-length portrait, turned toward each other in conversation / World Telegram & Sun…
Retro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable design
Vivien Kellems, half-length portrait, seated at desk, facing right, holding a Kellems Grip / World-Telegram photo by Al…
Violin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
Richard Rodgers, Irving Berlin and Oscar Hammerstein II, seated in back is Helen Tamiris, they are watching hopefuls who are…
Editable vintage badge logo design element set
Rhys John Davies at Penn Hotel / World Telegram staff photographer Al Aumuller.
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
Mrs. Alois Hitler, half-length portrait, seated at table offering British war relief information, facing front; similiar…
Editable vintage badge logo design element set
Dr. Otto Bettmann, half-length portrait, seated, facing slightly left, holding pictures / World-Telegram photo by Al…
Violin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
Joseph Hergesheimer, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing right, smoking cigar / World Telegram photo by Al Aumuller.
Violin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
Louis "Lepke" Buchalter handcuffed to guard, getting into van / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al Aumuller.
Editable downtown girl sticker design element set
Blair Niles, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing left / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al Aumuller.
Editable watercolor cherub design element set
Norman Vincent Peale, half-length portrait, seated at desk, facing front / World Telegram & Sun photo by Roger Higgins.
Violin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
Col. Oveta Culp Hobby (right) talks with Auxiliary Margaret Peterson and Capt. Elizabeth Gilbert at Mitchel Field / World…
Electric guitar element, editable design set
Meyer Lansky, half-length portrait, facing front / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al. Ravenna.
Editable downtown girl sticker design element set
Joseph S. Frelinghuysen, half-length portrait, seated at desk, facing slightly left
Editable vintage badge logo design element set
Margaret Mitchell all set to launch cruiser after long training as Red Cross launchee / World Telegram & Sun photo by Al…
