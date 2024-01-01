rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6750132
Leaf png sticker, vintage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Leaf png sticker, vintage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6750132

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Leaf png sticker, vintage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More