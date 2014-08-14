Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagesportsvintageboxing ringpublic domaincrowdringaudienceeventMoran blocks left to ribsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 962 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3285 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarStadium crowd cheering blank screenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15126836/stadium-crowd-cheering-blank-screenView licenseRoss, Holman, Ledoux, Descampshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6976919/ross-holman-ledoux-descampsFree Image from public domain licenseBoxing match event mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15351848/boxing-match-event-mockupView licenseK.C. Hut, boxing interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6996592/kc-hut-boxing-interiorFree Image from public domain licenseSports fans community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763460/sports-fans-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBoxing at Walter Reed, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6999584/boxing-walter-reed-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseBoxing Tournament blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471746/boxing-tournament-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAn American institution in Chinahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7005273/american-institution-chinaFree Image from public domain licenseBoxing class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379344/boxing-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGeorgetownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6943522/georgetownFree Image from public domain licenseBoxing class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665413/boxing-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6879056/poloFree Image from public domain licenseFight night blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379180/fight-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMAC - VMI track meet, 4/12/24https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6904037/mac-vmi-track-meet-41224Free Image from public domain licenseBoxinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997853/boxingView licenseUmpire ready to make the call as catcher lunges to apply tag to Washington ball player sliding into home plate during…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7006054/photo-image-baseball-stadium-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseBoxinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997893/boxingView licenseSnapped during Serieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6919982/snapped-during-seriesFree Image from public domain licenseBoxing night blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471396/boxing-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSpectators at World Series, watching Washington Nationals playing in Pittsburgh, Pa.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7003841/photo-image-baseball-stadium-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseBoxinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997918/boxingView licenseLegion Gamehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6879418/legion-gameFree Image from public domain licenseBoxinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997920/boxingView licenseCoolidge presents Walter Johnson with 1924 American League Diploma, 6/18/25https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6910342/coolidge-presents-walter-johnson-with-1924-american-league-diploma-61825Free Image from public domain licenseBoxinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997881/boxingView licensePlaza play grounds meet, 8/25/27https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6925768/plaza-play-grounds-meet-82527Free Image from public domain licenseBoxinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997923/boxingView licenseStart of a 440https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6888159/start-440Free Image from public domain licenseCollege team Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763777/college-team-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePolice home defense gamehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6876157/police-home-defense-gameFree Image from public domain licenseBoxinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997903/boxingView licenseChanging Courts, 8/14/14 (Tennis)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6291271/changing-courts-81414-tennisFree Image from public domain licenseBoxinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997865/boxingView licenseAust. i.e., Australian Comforts Fund carnival on Gaza Beach by The Matson Photo Servicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6841822/photo-image-sports-art-beachFree Image from public domain licenseBoxinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997915/boxingView licenseBoxing, Walter Reedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7001340/boxing-walter-reedFree Image from public domain licenseFootball book blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362989/football-book-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseForest Hills - Woman's Champ 1924https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6296023/forest-hills-womans-champ-1924Free Image from public domain licenseSoccer player tips blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362990/soccer-player-tips-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseGeneral Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6940012/general-mitchellFree Image from public domain license