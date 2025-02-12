Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageexplosionplanesmokeblackvintageworld war iipublic domainpearlAerial photograph, taken by a Japanese pilot, of the destruction of Pearl Harbor, Japanese bomber in lower right foregroundView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 961 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3280 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNo more nuclear weapons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514359/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHistoric aerial warfare scene.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17325681/historic-aerial-warfare-sceneView licenseWar poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21288641/war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseHistoric aerial naval battle scene.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17325676/historic-aerial-naval-battle-sceneView licenseNo more nuclear weapons blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514328/more-nuclear-weapons-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHistoric wartime aerial combat scene.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17325678/historic-wartime-aerial-combat-sceneView licenseNo more nuclear weapons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514329/more-nuclear-weapons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage aircraft aerial battle scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17756525/vintage-aircraft-aerial-battle-sceneView licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseHistoric wartime aircraft scene.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17325671/historic-wartime-aircraft-sceneView licensePositive & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630172/positive-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseHistoric naval battle scene.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17724082/historic-naval-battle-sceneView licenseNuclear weapons Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706825/nuclear-weapons-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFighter jet plane take off aircraft airplane transportation.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17062393/fighter-jet-plane-take-off-aircraft-airplane-transportationView licenseNo more nuclear weapons Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706826/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCol. 