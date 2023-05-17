rawpixel
Theodore Roosevelt speaking from flag draped platform
Sports fans community Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763460/sports-fans-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
1500 pilgrims travel to Sagamore Hill to tell Colonel Roosevelt they are with him
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6752853/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-crowdFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Roosevelt at Denver
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6758179/roosevelt-denverFree Image from public domain license
College team Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763777/college-team-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Theodore Roosevelt speaking to crowd at Sagamore Hill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6752837/theodore-roosevelt-speaking-crowd-sagamore-hillFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487091/memorial-day-blog-banner-templateView license
Theodore Roosevelt speaking with intensity from platform
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6751764/theodore-roosevelt-speaking-with-intensity-from-platformFree Image from public domain license
Voting blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12485128/voting-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Roosevelt waving hat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6751768/roosevelt-waving-hatFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day, USA blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487090/memorial-day-usa-blog-banner-templateView license
Pres. Roosevelt addressing crowd & students at Trinity College, Durham, N.C.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6749530/pres-roosevelt-addressing-crowd-students-trinity-college-durham-ncFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640594/d-day-anniversary-festival-poster-templateView license
Theodore Roosevelt, three-quarter length portrait, standing up in car, waving hat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7004916/photo-image-people-vintage-carFree Image from public domain license
America election poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921213/america-election-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Henry Cabot Lodge standing on platform outdoors making a speech; man seated on platform with hearing aid or recording device
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7006077/photo-image-american-flag-people-menFree Image from public domain license
America election blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679647/america-election-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Theodore Roosevelt, three-quarter length portrait, standing, facing left, speaking
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6751747/photo-image-black-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
4th of July blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267052/4th-july-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Col. Theodore Roosevelt / Burke & Atwell, Press Photographers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6751660/col-theodore-roosevelt-burke-atwell-press-photographersFree Image from public domain license
News Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925806/news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Col. Theodore Roosevelt in Hackensack, N.J.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6751488/col-theodore-roosevelt-hackensack-njFree Image from public domain license
I voted blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679398/voted-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Charles Lindbergh on podium on Washington Monument grounds during his Washington, D.C., reception - Army band in foreground
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7005049/photo-image-american-flags-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
United against racism Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453810/united-against-racism-instagram-post-templateView license
Attorney General Alexander Mitchell Palmer on flag-draped podium during his campaign for the Democratic party's nomination…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7006344/photo-image-american-flag-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
News Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912195/news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
President Harding presenting to the Roosevelt Memorial Society the chair used by President Roosevelt when he was in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7003544/photo-image-people-house-menFree Image from public domain license
America election Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679648/america-election-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
President Roosevelt and his Tennis Cabinet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6752844/president-roosevelt-and-his-tennis-cabinetFree Image from public domain license
American flag blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9768953/american-flag-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
In a jovial mood Theodore Roosevelt, member, Advisory Board, American Defense Society.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6750927/photo-image-man-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Memorial Day, USA blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829040/memorial-day-usa-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
President Woodrow Wilson throwing out the first ball, opening day, 1916; among those present are Edith Bolling Galt Wilson…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7008478/photo-image-baseball-american-flag-peopleFree Image from public domain license
4th of July poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sec. Davis & Gov. Sinall, 7/7/26
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6922668/sec-davis-gov-sinall-7726Free Image from public domain license
Voting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12485134/voting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wm. G. McAdoo, 5/17/23
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6964339/wm-mcadoo-51723Free Image from public domain license
Memorial day blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9769025/memorial-day-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Calvin Coolidge and Mrs. Coolidge, with members of Republican Businessmens Association of New York
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7003427/photo-image-trees-american-flags-peopleFree Image from public domain license