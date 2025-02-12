Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemanblackvintagepublic domainportraitwhiteusablack and whiteCol. Theodore Roosevelt in Hackensack, N.J.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 940 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4164 x 5313 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseCol. Theodore Roosevelt / Burke & Atwell, Press Photographershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6751660/col-theodore-roosevelt-burke-atwell-press-photographersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseTheodore Roosevelt speaking to crowd at Sagamore Hillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6752837/theodore-roosevelt-speaking-crowd-sagamore-hillFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with historical figures, vintage art, and retro elements. Vintage style customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22331489/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licenseTheodore Roosevelt, three-quarter length portrait, standing, facing left, speakinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6751747/photo-image-black-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePresident George Washington funky png element group, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240341/president-george-washington-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView licenseTheodore Roosevelt speaking from flag draped platformhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6750987/theodore-roosevelt-speaking-from-flag-draped-platformFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with art, history, and vintage elements. Art and history blend customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22327904/image-background-transparent-pngView license1500 pilgrims travel to Sagamore Hill to tell Colonel Roosevelt they are with himhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6752853/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-crowdFree Image from public domain licensePresident George Washington, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254196/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licenseTheodore Roosevelt speaking with intensity from platformhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6751764/theodore-roosevelt-speaking-with-intensity-from-platformFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseCol. Theodore Roosevelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6752643/col-theodore-rooseveltFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensePresident Harding presenting to the Roosevelt Memorial Society the chair used by President Roosevelt when he was in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7003544/photo-image-people-house-menFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art with people, sculpture, and anatomy. Explore vintage, explore art customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22330723/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licenseCol. Theodore Roosevelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6752785/col-theodore-rooseveltFree Image from public domain licenseMigraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239827/migraine-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licenseCol. Theodore Roosevelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6751003/col-theodore-rooseveltFree Image from public domain licenseVirtual museum tour, explore art. Virtual museum, 360° tour. Art, virtual museum customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22544362/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licenseCol. Theodore Roosevelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6750999/col-theodore-rooseveltFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9525935/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView licenseTheodore Roosevelt, full-length portrait, standing, facing fronthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6750952/theodore-roosevelt-full-length-portrait-standing-facing-frontFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseCol. Roosevelt after the banquet at the City Hall in Copenhagenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6748942/col-roosevelt-after-the-banquet-the-city-hall-copenhagenFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9507143/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIn a jovial mood Theodore Roosevelt, member, Advisory Board, American Defense Society.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6750927/photo-image-man-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554883/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTheodore Roosevelt, three-quarter length portrait, standing up in car, waving hathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7004916/photo-image-people-vintage-carFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9513070/investor-finding-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTheodore Roosevelt principles he championed will stand for centuries.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6752329/theodore-roosevelt-principles-championed-will-stand-for-centuriesFree Image from public domain licenseLGBT man editable activist holding pride flag. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9512078/lgbt-man-editable-activist-holding-pride-flag-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRoosevelt at Denverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6758179/roosevelt-denverFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' featured editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318529/image-background-transparent-pngView licenseTheodore Roosevelt, sitting on a large stone, at Glacier Point in Californiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6752313/theodore-roosevelt-sitting-large-stone-glacier-point-californiaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage photo exhibition poster template from original photography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23498853/image-people-art-manView licenseTheodore Roosevelt, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing fronthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6751776/theodore-roosevelt-head-and-shoulders-portrait-facing-frontFree Image from public domain licenseLGBT man editable activist holding pride flag. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566285/lgbt-man-editable-activist-holding-pride-flag-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTheodore Roosevelt, bust portrait, facing lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6750923/theodore-roosevelt-bust-portrait-facing-leftFree Image from public domain license