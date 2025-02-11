rawpixel
Mock Duck (Sai Wing Mock), leader of Hip Sing Tong organization in Chinatown, New York City, New York
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Tie You, wife of Mock Duck, leader of Hip Sing Tong organization in Chinatown, New York City, New York
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Funeral procession of Tom Lee, leader of On Leong Tong and "mayor" of New York's Chinatown
Vintage Effect
Chinamen arrested after Mock Duck & Tom Lee factions' shooting in Chinatown
Vintage Effect
In the Hip Sing Tong house at 13 Pell St. Chinese read news of the Japanese war late into the night Third from the left is…
Vintage TV Effect
New York City Police Department photograph of (l to r) Waxie Gordon, Hymie Pincus, and Albert Aront / World Telegram photo…
Men's beanie editable mockup, fashion design
Throng of women charge on New York city hall to demand bread
Man engineer wearing helmet, editable aesthetic illustration
Attorney Martin W. Littleton
Gustav Klimt's postage stamp, editable famous artwork design set, remixed by rawpixel
J. Edgar Hoover, half-length portrait, facing left, seated at desk, holding pen
Gustav Klimt's postage stamp set, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Americanized Chinese gals on Mott St. / World Telegram & Sun photo by Ed Ford.
Editable Gustav Klimt's postage stamp, famous painting set, remixed by rawpixel
New York City Deputy Police Commissioner John A. Leach, right, watching agents pour liquor into sewer following a raid…
Vintage collage with vintage art, vintage animals, and vintage objects in a vintage style customizable design
Three detectives responsible for the capture of the "Bobbed Hair Bandit"--Detective Grey, Captain McCloskey & Detective…
Vintage art collage with vintage elements: animals, people, and sculptures customizable design
Interior of a crowded bar moments before midnight, June 30, 1919, when wartime prohibition went into effect New York City
Vintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixel
Fulton Market celebrates big mackrel haul; weighing the catch at Fulton Market / World Telegram & Sun photo.
Realistic t-shirt editable mockup, casual apparel
U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division parade in New York City / World-Telegram photo by Al Ravenna.
Vintage art with people, sculpture, and anatomy. Explore vintage, explore art customizable design
Detective Lt. Joseph Petrosiino( left) , Inspector Carey and Inspector McCafferty escorting Mafia hitman Petto the Ox…
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Theodore Roosevelt in Rough Riders uniform
Art history classic art museum wonders, customizable design template
Lieut. Albert S. Jones, Secty. Nat. Rifle Assn. & Lt. Col. G.B. Young ... N.G.D.C.
Collage of historical figures, historical art, and historical costumes customizable design
Interior view of newspaper delivery room showing man taking stack of newspapers from machine / World-Telegram photo.
Business management blue logo template, editable design
World War veterans leaving the Battery in a drizzling rain this morning for dollar-a-day jobs at government's reforestation…
Vintage collage with historical figures, vintage art, and retro elements. Vintage style customizable design
Theodore Roosevelt when he was a New York police commissioner
