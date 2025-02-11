Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetexturemanvintageduckpublic domaincityportraithatMock Duck (Sai Wing Mock), leader of Hip Sing Tong organization in Chinatown, New York City, New YorkView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 727 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8048 x 4877 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseTie You, wife of Mock Duck, leader of Hip Sing Tong organization in Chinatown, New York City, New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6752278/photo-image-vintage-duck-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseFuneral procession of Tom Lee, leader of On Leong Tong and "mayor" of New York's Chinatownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6752769/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-crowdFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView licenseChinamen arrested after Mock Duck & Tom Lee factions' shooting in Chinatownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6752421/chinamen-arrested-after-mock-duck-tom-lee-factions-shooting-chinatownFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511600/vintage-effectView licenseIn the Hip Sing Tong house at 13 Pell St. Chinese read news of the Japanese war late into the night Third from the left is…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6751667/photo-image-wooden-newspapers-houseFree Image from public domain licenseVintage TV Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551325/old-effectView licenseNew York City Police Department photograph of (l to r) Waxie Gordon, Hymie Pincus, and Albert Aront / World Telegram photo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747124/photo-image-men-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMen's beanie editable mockup, fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650100/mens-beanie-editable-mockup-fashion-designView licenseThrong of women charge on New York city hall to demand breadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7005884/throng-women-charge-new-york-city-hall-demand-breadFree Image from public domain licenseMan engineer wearing helmet, editable aesthetic illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527053/man-engineer-wearing-helmet-editable-aesthetic-illustrationView licenseAttorney Martin W. Littletonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6749077/attorney-martin-littletonFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's postage stamp, editable famous artwork design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070597/png-adele-bloch-bauer-art-nouveauView licenseJ. Edgar Hoover, half-length portrait, facing left, seated at desk, holding penhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7009430/edgar-hoover-half-length-portrait-facing-left-seated-desk-holding-penFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's postage stamp set, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062648/png-adele-bloch-bauer-art-nouveauView licenseAmericanized Chinese gals on Mott St. / World Telegram & Sun photo by Ed Ford.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747618/americanized-chinese-gals-mott-st-world-telegram-sun-photo-fordFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Gustav Klimt's postage stamp, famous painting set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062651/editable-gustav-klimts-postage-stamp-famous-painting-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNew York City Deputy Police Commissioner John A. Leach, right, watching agents pour liquor into sewer following a raid…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6748022/photo-image-men-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage art, vintage animals, and vintage objects in a vintage style customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22330095/image-background-tree-png-transparentView licenseThree detectives responsible for the capture of the "Bobbed Hair Bandit"--Detective Grey, Captain McCloskey & Detective…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747562/photo-image-people-men-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art collage with vintage elements: animals, people, and sculptures customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22328402/image-background-tree-png-transparentView licenseInterior of a crowded bar moments before midnight, June 30, 1919, when wartime prohibition went into effect New York Cityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6748024/photo-image-men-suits-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059096/vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-accessory-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFulton Market celebrates big mackrel haul; weighing the catch at Fulton Market / World Telegram & Sun photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747222/photo-image-wooden-people-fishFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic t-shirt editable mockup, casual apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464088/realistic-t-shirt-editable-mockup-casual-apparelView licenseU.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division parade in New York City / World-Telegram photo by Al Ravenna.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747947/photo-image-vintage-celebration-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art with people, sculpture, and anatomy. Explore vintage, explore art customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22330723/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licenseDetective Lt. Joseph Petrosiino( left) , Inspector Carey and Inspector McCafferty escorting Mafia hitman Petto the Ox…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6750901/photo-image-people-men-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTheodore Roosevelt in Rough Riders uniformhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6751010/theodore-roosevelt-rough-riders-uniformFree Image from public domain licenseArt history classic art museum wonders, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22502327/art-history-classic-art-museum-wonders-customizable-design-templateView licenseLieut. Albert S. Jones, Secty. Nat. Rifle Assn. & Lt. Col. G.B. Young ... N.G.D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6967342/photo-image-people-man-blackFree Image from public domain licenseCollage of historical figures, historical art, and historical costumes customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22332154/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licenseInterior view of newspaper delivery room showing man taking stack of newspapers from machine / World-Telegram photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747547/photo-image-newspapers-man-blackFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness management blue logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574660/business-management-blue-logo-template-editable-designView licenseWorld War veterans leaving the Battery in a drizzling rain this morning for dollar-a-day jobs at government's reforestation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747745/photo-image-people-men-suitsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with historical figures, vintage art, and retro elements. Vintage style customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22331489/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licenseTheodore Roosevelt when he was a New York police commissionerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6751520/theodore-roosevelt-when-was-new-york-police-commissionerFree Image from public domain license