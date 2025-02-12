Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageblackvintagepublic domainwhiteusablack and whitebalconyphotoCol. Theodore Roosevelt / Burke & Atwell, Press PhotographersView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 964 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6202 x 4982 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEndless love poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683066/endless-love-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident Coolidge, full-length portrait, standing on south lawn of White House, facing fronthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7007816/photo-image-grass-people-houseFree Image from public domain licenseGardening in spring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12606850/gardening-spring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHiram W. Johnson standing with two other men outside the U.S. Capitol?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7006309/hiram-johnson-standing-with-two-other-men-outside-the-us-capitolFree Image from public domain licenseGardening in spring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004045/gardening-spring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Coolidge standing with White House correspondentshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7004621/president-coolidge-standing-with-white-house-correspondentsFree Image from public domain licenseEndless love Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683067/endless-love-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCol. Theodore Roosevelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6751003/col-theodore-rooseveltFree Image from public domain licenseEndless love Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12606921/endless-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCol. Theodore Roosevelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6752643/col-theodore-rooseveltFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseCol. Theodore Roosevelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6752785/col-theodore-rooseveltFree Image from public domain licenseEndless love blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683072/endless-love-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePresident and Mrs. Coolidge standing, full-length portrait, with Secretary of Commerce Herbert Hoover and Secretary of State…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7003740/photo-image-people-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseCol. Theodore Roosevelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6750999/col-theodore-rooseveltFree Image from public domain licenseHouse rules poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899823/house-rules-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTheodore Roosevelt, full-length portrait, standing, facing fronthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6750952/theodore-roosevelt-full-length-portrait-standing-facing-frontFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident Coolidge and members of his cabinet posed on the White House Lawn: Secty. of Labor Davis, Secty. of Agriculture…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7004751/photo-image-people-house-menFree Image from public domain licenseHotel & resort poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194583/hotel-resort-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident Coolidge with Secty sic Hoover and members of the Radiomens sic Assn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7004269/president-coolidge-with-secty-sic-hoover-and-members-the-radiomens-sic-assnFree Image from public domain licenseGarden party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899820/garden-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRoosevelt at Denverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6758179/roosevelt-denverFree Image from public domain licenseGarden party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899815/garden-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIn a jovial mood Theodore Roosevelt, member, Advisory Board, American Defense Society.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6750927/photo-image-man-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899807/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHiram Warren Johnson California senator (right), and William Edgar Borah, Idaho Senator (left), full-length portrait…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7007885/photo-image-people-building-menFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History Museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899804/art-history-museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCol. Roosevelt after the banquet at the City Hall in Copenhagenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6748942/col-roosevelt-after-the-banquet-the-city-hall-copenhagenFree Image from public domain licenseHouse rules Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899821/house-rules-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFirst pictures of the Harding cabinethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7003633/first-pictures-the-harding-cabinetFree Image from public domain licenseVintage photo exhibition poster template from original photography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23498853/image-people-art-manView licenseWm. A. Scully (left) of the Republican National Committee and a group of foreign born American citizenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7003703/photo-image-people-men-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage ephemera collage with retro elements and 'Vintage Ephemera' text editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406622/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseFrank Kellogg defending U.S. action in Nicaragua before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, with chairman of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7004657/photo-image-people-men-blackFree Image from public domain licenseWorld War II poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21443655/world-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseFranklin D. Roosevelt and Governor Cox photographed on the latter's arrival in Washington todayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7006206/photo-image-faces-people-menFree Image from public domain license4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTheodore Roosevelt, three-quarter length portrait, standing, facing left, speakinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6751747/photo-image-black-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license