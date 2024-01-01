rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6754247
Mahatma Gandhi clipart, independence movement leader portrait illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.
View public domain image source here

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6754247

View CC0 License

Editorial use only
Vectors can scale to any size.
