https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6755991Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAlcohol circle frame clipart, vintage hand drawn vector. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6755991View CC0 LicenseVectorSVGEPS | 4.13 MBVectors can scale to any size.SVG | 252.94 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Alcohol circle frame clipart, vintage hand drawn vector. Free public domain CC0 image.More