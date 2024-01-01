rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6756286
Plague doctor png sticker, vintage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Plague doctor png sticker, vintage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
6756286

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Plague doctor png sticker, vintage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More