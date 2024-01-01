https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6756399Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCharcuterie clipart, vintage hand drawn vector. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6756399View CC0 LicenseVectorSVGEPS | 3.77 MBVectors can scale to any size.SVG | 165.51 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Charcuterie clipart, vintage hand drawn vector. Free public domain CC0 image.More