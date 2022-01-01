https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6757478Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWhite ceramic mug png ripped paper sticker, utensil graphic, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 6757478View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 959 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1199 pxBest Quality PNG 2245 x 1795 pxCompatible with :White ceramic mug png ripped paper sticker, utensil graphic, transparent backgroundMore