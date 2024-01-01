rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6759449
Redcurrant png sticker fruit illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Redcurrant png sticker fruit illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
6759449

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Redcurrant png sticker fruit illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More