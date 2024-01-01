https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6772597Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng vintage J alphabet sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 6772597View CC0 LicensePNGSVGSocial Media PNG 1080 x 1080 pxInstagram Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxFacebook Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 3999 pxSVG | 83.83 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Png vintage J alphabet sticker, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More