https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6817789Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGolden vinyl record png sticker, cut out paper design, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 6817789View personal and business license PNGSocial Media PNG 1080 x 1080 pxInstagram Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxFacebook Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3660 x 3660 pxCompatible with :Golden vinyl record png sticker, cut out paper design, transparent backgroundMore