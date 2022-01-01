https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6819294Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMental health social media template, creative Instagram post psdMorePremiumID : 6819294View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 7.89 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 7.89 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontMental health social media template, creative Instagram post psdMore