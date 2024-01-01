https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6848644Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBamboo food mat clipart, tableware illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6848644View CC0 LicenseVectorSVGEPS | 4.13 MBVectors can scale to any size.SVG | 2.75 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Bamboo food mat clipart, tableware illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.More