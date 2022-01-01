https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6861191Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPlastic bag head png man sticker, environment remixed media, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 6861191View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 857 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1072 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2858 x 4000 pxCompatible with :Plastic bag head png man sticker, environment remixed media, transparent backgroundMore