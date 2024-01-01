https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6868092Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRose flower bouquet sticker, Spring isolated image psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 6868092View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 2667 x 1925 px | 300 dpi | 53.16 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 866 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2667 x 1925 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Rose flower bouquet sticker, Spring isolated image psdMore