rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6870669
Classic mobile phone png sticker technology illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Classic mobile phone png sticker technology illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6870669

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Classic mobile phone png sticker technology illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More