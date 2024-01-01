https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6880015Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextModern house sticker, architecture isolated image psdMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 6880015View personal and business license This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 3008 x 2000 px | 300 dpi | 60.56 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 798 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3008 x 2000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Modern house sticker, architecture isolated image psdMore