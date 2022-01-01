https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6880329Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFinancial planning Instagram story template, business remixed media vectorMorePremiumID : 6880329View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 45.5 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 45.5 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Lato by Łukasz DziedzicDownload Lato fontFinancial planning Instagram story template, business remixed media vectorMore