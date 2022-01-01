https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6884968Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSocial media lovers template, emoticon heads banner psdMorePremiumID : 6884968View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 23.67 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 23.67 MBPresentation PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 23.67 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Lato by Łukasz DziedzicDownload Lato fontSocial media lovers template, emoticon heads banner psdMore