https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6887042Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEducation banner template, creative remixed media vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 6887042View LicenseVectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 62.41 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 62.41 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 62.41 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontEducation banner template, creative remixed media vectorMore