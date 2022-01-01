https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6908285Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCreative music Instagram story template, people remixed media psdMorePremiumID : 6908285View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 15.86 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 15.86 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontVoltaire by Yvonne SchüttlerDownload Voltaire fontDownload AllCreative music Instagram story template, people remixed media psdMore