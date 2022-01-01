Seated woman collage element, George Barbier-inspired vintage artwork psd, remixed by rawpixel More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 6916811 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2000 x 2000 px | 300 dpi | 32.73 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2000 x 2000 px | 300 dpi